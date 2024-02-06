Out of the past: Sept. 24

1993

Heavy rains that caused flash flooding and two flood-related deaths yesterday in central Missouri will send the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau to its 10th flood crest of the year early next week; the National Weather Service says the river here will crest at 39.5 feet Monday, 7.5 feet above flood stage.

A priest, a cop, a university employee, business owners and housewives were among the 30 people who went looking for the best and the worst of Haarig yesterday; they found plenty of contrasts during the hour-long tour, sponsored by the Haarig Area Development Association in an effort to show the city it's serious about cleaning up the area.

1968

Tenney Dean, an advance man with the Nixon-Agnew Campaign Committee, is in Cape Girardeau to help plan arrangements for Spiro T. Agnew's appearance in October; present indications are Agnew will speak at a rally, which is expected to be held at the Town Plaza Shopping Center.

Strikers at Atlas Plastics Co. plant in the morning sit down in front of a truck trying to leave the plant; there are reports the company will seek an injunction against the strikers to allow trucks through.