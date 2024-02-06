Out of the past: Sept. 24

Heavy rains that caused flash flooding and two flood-related deaths yesterday in central Missouri will send the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau to its 10th flood crest of the year early next week; the National Weather Service says the river here will crest at 39.5 feet Monday, 7.5 feet above flood stage.
A priest, a cop, a university employee, business owners and housewives were among the 30 people who went looking for the best and the worst of Haarig yesterday; they found plenty of contrasts during the hour-long tour, sponsored by the Haarig Area Development Association in an effort to show the city it's serious about cleaning up the area.
Tenney Dean, an advance man with the Nixon-Agnew Campaign Committee, is in Cape Girardeau to help plan arrangements for Spiro T. Agnew's appearance in October; present indications are Agnew will speak at a rally, which is expected to be held at the Town Plaza Shopping Center.
Strikers at Atlas Plastics Co. plant in the morning sit down in front of a truck trying to leave the plant; there are reports the company will seek an injunction against the strikers to allow trucks through.
Judge J.C. McDowell yesterday handed down a decree establishing for all times the ownership of the Old Bethel Baptist Church site to be in the Executive Board of the Missouri Baptist General Association; it's possible the settlement of the question of ownership of the site, 3 miles south of Jackson, will make it more accessible to the public.
Dr. John Nevitt, veterinarian, says he won't accept an appointment to government service that would take him to a South American post; he had contemplated taking the job, if he could get a veterinarian to temporarily handle his business, but failing in this, he will remain in Cape Girardeau; Nevitt was offered a position in the Bureau of Inter-American Affairs for service in Brazil, mainly because he speaks and writes Spanish, Portuguese and French.
Cape Girardeau sends its delegation to the St. Louis conference of the Methodist Church, South, which convenes tomorrow at Charleston, Missouri; those attending from Cape Girardeau are the Rev. Marvin T. Haw, presiding elder of the Charleston district; the Rev. S.M. Robinson, presiding elder of the Dexter, Missouri, district; the Rev. W.L. Halberstadt, pastor of Centenary Church, and the Rev. C.J. Barham, pastor of Second and Third Methodist churches.
Mrs. Acie Sparkman of Cape Girardeau receives notice from the War Department of the death of her husband in France on Aug. 25; his death was caused from disease, which was contracted shortly after his arrival there in the latter part of July.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.