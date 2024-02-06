Out of the past: Sept. 24

1992

Dr. Richard Martin, an ear, nose and throat specialist in Cape Girardeau, is asking the city council to adopt more stringent regulations to curb illegal tobacco sales to minors. He is convinced measures can be taken to discourage youths from smoking cigarettes and becoming adult addicts.

A Jackson truck driver was injured seriously yesterday in a bizarre accident on the Mississippi River bridge. Ronnie G. Seyer, 45, was driving west over the bridge when his semitruck and a vehicle headed in the opposite direction struck mirrors; glass from the collision hit Seyer in the head and throat.

1967

An informal meeting was held last week to explain an association of churches for Cape Girardeau under the sponsorship of the Ministerial Alliance. The purpose of the association would be to give official representation to the congregations of Cape Girardeau. The proposed name of the organization is the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches.

Beginning this afternoon, Old McKendree Methodist Church will be the scene for camp meetings the next three Sunday afternoons. At the first meeting, Dr. Harold Loman speaks on "Prayer, Its Reality."