Out of the past: Sept. 24

Dr. Richard Martin, an ear, nose and throat specialist in Cape Girardeau, is asking the city council to adopt more stringent regulations to curb illegal tobacco sales to minors. He is convinced measures can be taken to discourage youths from smoking cigarettes and becoming adult addicts.
A Jackson truck driver was injured seriously yesterday in a bizarre accident on the Mississippi River bridge. Ronnie G. Seyer, 45, was driving west over the bridge when his semitruck and a vehicle headed in the opposite direction struck mirrors; glass from the collision hit Seyer in the head and throat.
An informal meeting was held last week to explain an association of churches for Cape Girardeau under the sponsorship of the Ministerial Alliance. The purpose of the association would be to give official representation to the congregations of Cape Girardeau. The proposed name of the organization is the Cape Girardeau Association of Churches.
Beginning this afternoon, Old McKendree Methodist Church will be the scene for camp meetings the next three Sunday afternoons. At the first meeting, Dr. Harold Loman speaks on "Prayer, Its Reality."
Orders setting up restricted areas on the Mississippi River, including a sector near the traffic bridge and waterfront at Cape Girardeau, are announced by the U.S. Coast Guard. The restrictions prohibit hunting, fishing and trapping in the fixed areas; also, boats may not go faster than six miles per hour in an area extending 1,000 feet north from the traffic bridge and 1,000 feet south of the span. Photographs of restricted areas also are prohibited.
The names of 109 Cape Girardeau County men who are to report soon for final physical examination and possible induction into the Army as selectees are released by the county's Selective Service Board.
The personnel of the grand and petit juries for the October term of federal court, which assembles Oct. 8 in Cape Girardeau, have been announced by the clerk of the court and the jury commissioner. The October term will be an important one, with several big cases to be tried by the petit jury; the grand jury likely will be kept busy several days investigating charges of un-Americanism placed against citizens of the district.
Robert Vangilder, one of Cape Girardeau County's husky young fellows, signs up at the local recruiting office for service in the U.S. Infantry. He recently has been working for the Floesch Construction Co. on the big diversion channel of the Little River Drainage District.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
