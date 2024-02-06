Out of the past: Sept. 23

1998

Local leaders expressed surprise and disappointment after meetings yesterday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson at which officials of the Missouri Department of Transportation announced priorities for highway projects; of the three top-priority projects for Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County, two were on a list for future consideration, but the third wasn't.

A Memphis, Tennessee, industrial loss will be Jackson's gain; Lee-Rowan Co., a manufacturer and distributor of home organization products, announces it will close its Memphis Systems Works plant that makes wood closet and utility storage units and combine the operation with its Jackson plant.

1973

The Illmo First Baptist Church celebrates its 50th anniversary, with the Rev. R.M. Stovall, pastor of Anna Heights Baptist Church at Anna, Illinois, speaking at the morning worship hour; the young people of the church provide music following the morning service, and a covered dish begins at 12:30 p.m.; in the afternoon the church's history is reviewed, and a concert is presented by the Baptist Student Union Choir of Southeast Missouri State University, under the direction of Dr. Robert Cox.

APPLE CREEK, Mo. -- The annual vesper service and basket dinner on the grounds of the Old Apple Creek Presbyterian Church is held in the afternoon; guest speaker is the Rev. James P. Duncan, pastor of the Presbyterian churches at Brazeau and Perryville, Missouri.