Out of the past: Sept. 23

Local leaders expressed surprise and disappointment after meetings yesterday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson at which officials of the Missouri Department of Transportation announced priorities for highway projects; of the three top-priority projects for Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Cape Girardeau County, two were on a list for future consideration, but the third wasn't.
A Memphis, Tennessee, industrial loss will be Jackson's gain; Lee-Rowan Co., a manufacturer and distributor of home organization products, announces it will close its Memphis Systems Works plant that makes wood closet and utility storage units and combine the operation with its Jackson plant.
The Illmo First Baptist Church celebrates its 50th anniversary, with the Rev. R.M. Stovall, pastor of Anna Heights Baptist Church at Anna, Illinois, speaking at the morning worship hour; the young people of the church provide music following the morning service, and a covered dish begins at 12:30 p.m.; in the afternoon the church's history is reviewed, and a concert is presented by the Baptist Student Union Choir of Southeast Missouri State University, under the direction of Dr. Robert Cox.
APPLE CREEK, Mo. -- The annual vesper service and basket dinner on the grounds of the Old Apple Creek Presbyterian Church is held in the afternoon; guest speaker is the Rev. James P. Duncan, pastor of the Presbyterian churches at Brazeau and Perryville, Missouri.
The bodies of 11 Southeast Missouri men who lost their lives in the fighting in the Pacific Theater during World War II have arrived at San Francisco and will be sent to the Memphis Army Depot for transfer to their home towns; among the bodies are those of Edward W. Barenkamp, boatswain's mate first class, of Cape Girardeau and Pfc. Vincent E. Howenstein of Fornfelt, both of whom lost their lives during the fierce fighting on Iwo Jima.
Acting upon orders issued in Federal Court in St. Louis, Deputy U.S. Marshal Adam Hoffman and an agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation this afternoon seize the poll books and ballots of the August primary election cast in Precinct 2 in Sikeston, Missouri; there is no announced reason for the seizure.
The Rev. Burnell L. Schubel, pastor of the Maple Avenue Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau for the past year, has resigned his position and will leave Tuesday for Dallas, Texas, where he will attend Southern Methodist University; his wife will accompany him.
The choir of the Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau has been greatly strengthened by the addition of Stanley Carey, possessor of an unusually fine baritone voice; Carey, who recently came to Cape Girardeau from England, has had many years of training in church music.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
