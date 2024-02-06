Out of the past: Sept. 23

Powerful new drugs and increased education helped cut Missouri AIDS deaths by one-third from 1995 to 1996, mirroring a national downturn in AIDS-related deaths; in Cape Girardeau County, AIDS-related deaths also dropped, from three in 1995 to one last year, according to the Missouri Department of Health.
Last week, a Kansas City, Missouri, developer bought a three-acre plot on Hackberry Street near Pacific Street; Cohen-Esrey Housing Partners LLC plans to start building 48 affordable two- and three-bedroom apartments on the site; the Missouri Housing Development Commission has granted Cohen-Esrey $300,000 in federal and state tax credits and more than $1.5 million in subsidized loans to finance th two-story buildings.
The Most Rev. Edward O'Meara, national director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, spoke at the opening of an education institute last night at Notre Dame High School; the institute, with the theme "Called Forth," is continuing at the high school today with concurrent workshop sessions and nationally-known Christian educators speaking.
Three Cape Girardeau police officers this week resigned from the department while a former auxiliary policeman was hired as a regular officer Thursday; the resignations of Ptlm. Jimmie L. Smith and Ptlm. Nyal R. Ravenstein were given verbally, while that of Ptlm. Elmer Ford was announced in a letter; the new officer, Bernard Seib, had been a member of police auxiliary unit about two years.
Preparatory to a hearing Oct. 13, the City of Cape Girardeau has filed a petition in Federal Court asking the court to rule on title to the Courthouse Park property prior to the appointment of commissioners to determine the value of the land involved; while the city claims ownership of the property it wishes to trade to the government for the Federal Building, Iska W. Carmack and others claim an interest in that ownership.
There has been an increasing number of accidents on black-topped Highway 25 between Dutchtown and Jackson, some of those being fatal accidents; when the 10-mile stretch of the state route is dry, it isn't dangerous, but during rain and afterward while moisture is on the surface, or when it is foggy or frosty, the road in several spots becomes icy slick.
Sixty diamond and pearl rings, valued at $3,000, were taken by an unmasked bandit who held up G.C. Hasslinger in his jewelry store, 203 Broadway, at 8:25 last night; dozens of people, walking on Broadway at the busiest time of the night, were unaware of the robbery; before making off with a tray of engagement rings, the bandit asked Hasslinger if he carried insurance on his merchandise.
Cape Fair organizers are expecting the largest crowd of the week will attend today's closing festivities, as hundreds arrive early at Fairground Park; free attractions are in full swing at noon, while some of the best horse races are expected later in the day; auto polo contests are played in the afternoon, offering new thrills for fairgoers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.