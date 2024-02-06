Out of the past: Sept. 23

1997

Powerful new drugs and increased education helped cut Missouri AIDS deaths by one-third from 1995 to 1996, mirroring a national downturn in AIDS-related deaths; in Cape Girardeau County, AIDS-related deaths also dropped, from three in 1995 to one last year, according to the Missouri Department of Health.

Last week, a Kansas City, Missouri, developer bought a three-acre plot on Hackberry Street near Pacific Street; Cohen-Esrey Housing Partners LLC plans to start building 48 affordable two- and three-bedroom apartments on the site; the Missouri Housing Development Commission has granted Cohen-Esrey $300,000 in federal and state tax credits and more than $1.5 million in subsidized loans to finance th two-story buildings.

1972

The Most Rev. Edward O'Meara, national director of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, spoke at the opening of an education institute last night at Notre Dame High School; the institute, with the theme "Called Forth," is continuing at the high school today with concurrent workshop sessions and nationally-known Christian educators speaking.

Three Cape Girardeau police officers this week resigned from the department while a former auxiliary policeman was hired as a regular officer Thursday; the resignations of Ptlm. Jimmie L. Smith and Ptlm. Nyal R. Ravenstein were given verbally, while that of Ptlm. Elmer Ford was announced in a letter; the new officer, Bernard Seib, had been a member of police auxiliary unit about two years.