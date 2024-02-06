Out of the past: Sept. 23

1995

Academic Search Consultation Service has been hired by the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents to lead its search for a university president; the Washington-based, not-for-profit organization will charge $31,000 for its help in the search process, which is expected to take about five months.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Almost 60 years ago, Bernice Montgomery had a chance to compete in the Miss America Pageant, but her father wouldn't let her travel alone to Atlantic City, New Jersey, and she didn't go; last Saturday, Montgomery got to the pageant, as a spectator, to watch her granddaughter compete as Miss Arkansas; from her front-row seat, Montgomery saw her youngest granddaughter, Paula Gaye Montgomery of Cabot, Arkansas, win second runner-up to Miss America.

1970

Cape Girardeau City Council increases the charge for opening graves in city cemeteries; the cost of opening an adult grave is raised from $30 to $55, and for a child's grave, from $10 to $20.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas R. Gilmore confirms the FBI has entered the investigation of two sums of money totaling $12,400 missing from the Bank of Sikeston; while details are sketchy, it appears one loss of $3,500 occurred at the bank's downtown depository about mid-July; the other, amounting to $8,900, was discovered in the past two weeks.