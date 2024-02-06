Out of the past: Sept. 23

Academic Search Consultation Service has been hired by the Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Regents to lead its search for a university president; the Washington-based, not-for-profit organization will charge $31,000 for its help in the search process, which is expected to take about five months.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Almost 60 years ago, Bernice Montgomery had a chance to compete in the Miss America Pageant, but her father wouldn't let her travel alone to Atlantic City, New Jersey, and she didn't go; last Saturday, Montgomery got to the pageant, as a spectator, to watch her granddaughter compete as Miss Arkansas; from her front-row seat, Montgomery saw her youngest granddaughter, Paula Gaye Montgomery of Cabot, Arkansas, win second runner-up to Miss America.
Cape Girardeau City Council increases the charge for opening graves in city cemeteries; the cost of opening an adult grave is raised from $30 to $55, and for a child's grave, from $10 to $20.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas R. Gilmore confirms the FBI has entered the investigation of two sums of money totaling $12,400 missing from the Bank of Sikeston; while details are sketchy, it appears one loss of $3,500 occurred at the bank's downtown depository about mid-July; the other, amounting to $8,900, was discovered in the past two weeks.
The Rev. C.E. Fleshman, former pastor of the Church of the Nazarene here, and for the past two years pastor of Southside Nazarene Church in St. Louis, is returning to the Cape Girardeau church; he was elected this week to succeed the Rev. S. Frank Moss, who resigned to continue his theological studies at the Nazarene Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri, and prepare himself for foreign mission field service.
Ivan Nothdurft Day is observed at Grace Methodist Church, honoring the Rev. and Mrs. Ivan Nothdurft, who have taken up their mission work in the American School at Cochabamba, Bolivia; they are the first missionaries to go out from Grace Church; the Rev. Nothdurft is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Otto H. Nothdurft of Cape Girardeau.
The corn show at the Southeast Missouri District Fair at Sikeston next week promises to be a big attraction, as will the stock show; besides the usual prizes for the best hogs, the Southeast Missouri Poland China Breeders Association is to have its first annual futurity with large premiums.
The W.A. Rau hardware store, which has been located in the Krueger building at 515 Broadway, is moving into larger quarters in the Drusch building at the corner of Broadway and Ellis Street; it is rumored the Krueger building will soon be occupied by a music store.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
