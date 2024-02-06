Out of the past: Sept. 23

1994

There won't be a groundbreaking ceremony next month for Southeast Missouri State University's business building project; the ceremony has been put on hold until Missouri voters decide the fate of Hancock II, a constitutional amendment limiting state revenue growth; faced with the ballot measure, Gov. Mel Carnahan's administration has delayed plans for issuing state bonds for capital improvement projects.

Saint Francis Medical Center has an unpaid bill for almost $19,000 and no one to pay it; the bill is for treating the 19-year-old Elgin, Illinois, man who was shot by a highway patrolman after he attempted to fire a semiautomatic pistol at a trooper in Jackson; hospital officials have asked the county to pick up some of the treatment costs, but the county has refused.

1969

Brightly painted trucks bearing the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus arrive in Cape Girardeau in the morning, parking in Arena Park; soon, the big top is up, ready for three big performances here, sponsored by The Southeast Missourian.

All five United Fund solicitation divisions swing into action at the UF's kickoff luncheon at the Colonial Restaurant, as two advance groups report $31,642 already pledged; this is 27.6% of the minimum $113,810 objective for 11 Cape Girardeau human-service agencies.