Out of the past: Sept. 23

There won't be a groundbreaking ceremony next month for Southeast Missouri State University's business building project; the ceremony has been put on hold until Missouri voters decide the fate of Hancock II, a constitutional amendment limiting state revenue growth; faced with the ballot measure, Gov. Mel Carnahan's administration has delayed plans for issuing state bonds for capital improvement projects.
Saint Francis Medical Center has an unpaid bill for almost $19,000 and no one to pay it; the bill is for treating the 19-year-old Elgin, Illinois, man who was shot by a highway patrolman after he attempted to fire a semiautomatic pistol at a trooper in Jackson; hospital officials have asked the county to pick up some of the treatment costs, but the county has refused.
Brightly painted trucks bearing the Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus arrive in Cape Girardeau in the morning, parking in Arena Park; soon, the big top is up, ready for three big performances here, sponsored by The Southeast Missourian.
All five United Fund solicitation divisions swing into action at the UF's kickoff luncheon at the Colonial Restaurant, as two advance groups report $31,642 already pledged; this is 27.6% of the minimum $113,810 objective for 11 Cape Girardeau human-service agencies.
Edward B. Taylor of Cape Girardeau, an uncle of Lt. James M. Tuttle, who was reported as missing in action Aug. 12 while on a mission over France, has received word from Mrs. Sam H. Tuttle of Norfolk, Virginia, her son is safe; she told her brother Lt. Tuttle was shot down 50 miles southeast of Paris on Aug. 12 and he made his way into Paris, arriving there at the time the American forces were entering the city.
Mr. and Mrs. John Sailors of Cape Girardeau Route 1 have learned their son, Marine Pfc. George W. Sailors, 19, was killed in action July 24 on Tinian Island, one of the group of the Marianas.
The war tank, which was brought here last week to take part in activities at the fair, is loaded on a railroad car on the Water Street Frisco switch for shipment elsewhere; following the demonstrations last week, the tank started to the north part of the city to be loaded on a car near the threshing machine plant, but a breakdown was encountered on the way, and it got stuck on Sloan's Creek bridge, holding up traffic several hours before a truck could remove it.
Twenty-two girls at Cape Girardeau Central High School turn out for basketball practice; Mary Willett, who teaches mathematics and English, will coach them this year; six of the candidates played last year: Coda Lawler, Eloise McLain, Thelma Trosper, Jewell Matthews, Jennie Gill and Helen Walker.
