Out of the past: Sept. 23

1993

Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center director Brian Miller says more than 1 million sandbags were used around the county during the flood of 1993 -- nearly half of them at Dutchtown; now that the river is receding, many of the sandbags will be used to fill ditches; while some farmers have collected bags at Cape Girardeau to use in filling gullies, most will be taken to the city landfill for use as daily cover.

Southeast Missouri State University president Kala Stroup had the second highest salary among presidents of Missouri's public four-year colleges last fiscal year, excluding the University of Missouri system; Stroup's salary of $109,200 was exceeded only by that of the president of Central Missouri State, who made $120,733.

1968

Spiro T. Agnew, Republican candidate for vice president, tentatively plans to make Cape Girardeau a campaign stop on Oct. 3; the Maryland governor would address a noon rally at a place here yet to be determined.

Jack Stapleton of Stanberry, Missouri, chairman of the Missouri State Highway Commission, comes to Cape Girardeau at the request of Gov. Warren E. Hearnes to make an on-the-spot survey of the two Highway 74 intersections in the south part of the city.