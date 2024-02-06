Out of the past: Sept. 23

1992

JEFFERSON CITY -- Former Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., is formally sworn in as a justice on the Missouri Supreme Court by his father, U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr.; Limbaugh, 40, was appointed to the state's high court in August by Gov. John Ashcroft, giving the governor the distinction of having appointed all seven members of the court.

The presidential campaign will return to Cape Girardeau Friday, when Tipper Gore, the wife of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Albert Gore, makes a brief visit here; she will speak in the afternoon at the gazebo in Common Pleas Courthouse Park.

1967

The need for more telephone number combinations is causing a Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. to convert to all numeral dialing in Cape Girardeau and nearby communities; the directory to be issued Nov. 1 for Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Kelso, Commerce, Scott City, Illmo and Oak Ridge will carry some all-numeral listings.

The harvest of apples from major orchards in the area is reportedly at about the mid-point, and producers report an excellent crop of big, high-quality apples.