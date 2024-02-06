Out of the past: Sept. 23

JEFFERSON CITY -- Former Cape Girardeau County Circuit Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr., is formally sworn in as a justice on the Missouri Supreme Court by his father, U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh Sr.; Limbaugh, 40, was appointed to the state's high court in August by Gov. John Ashcroft, giving the governor the distinction of having appointed all seven members of the court.
The presidential campaign will return to Cape Girardeau Friday, when Tipper Gore, the wife of Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Albert Gore, makes a brief visit here; she will speak in the afternoon at the gazebo in Common Pleas Courthouse Park.
The need for more telephone number combinations is causing a Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. to convert to all numeral dialing in Cape Girardeau and nearby communities; the directory to be issued Nov. 1 for Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Kelso, Commerce, Scott City, Illmo and Oak Ridge will carry some all-numeral listings.
The harvest of apples from major orchards in the area is reportedly at about the mid-point, and producers report an excellent crop of big, high-quality apples.
The tax assessment in Missouri of the traffic bridge has been fixed at $300,000, an increase of $75,000 from last year's assessment for the Cape Girardeau part of the span; the figure brings to $1,250,000 the total tax assessment for this year on the traffic bridge, owned by the Ozark Trails Bridge Co.
Ross Lloyd Crigler of Eldon, Missouri, is employed as the head librarian at the Cape Girardeau Public Library; she will succeed Mrs. R.L. Norman, formerly Eileen Fitzgerald, who resigned.
Members of the Walther League at Trinity Lutheran Church here are raising a fund to supply their members now in the Navy and Army with bibles, prayer books and other readings of a devotional character.
The Cape Girardeau Board of Education closed a deal yesterday for the purchase of 17 lots, a solid block of ground, in the Giboney Houck Fifth Subdivision on the east side of South Sprigg Street Road; for some years the board has realized it must soon secure property for a school site.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.