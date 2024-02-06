Out of the past: Sept. 22

1949

Authorities are checking the possibility of the gunman, who held up the Trackside filling station at Jackson early Sunday, being the same bandit who robbed Hotel Marquette in Cape Girardeau Wednesday morning and stole his get-away car from a nearby storage garage; victims in both holdups describe the gunman as being a tall, blond man in his early 20s.

William A. Shivelbine, 58, director of the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band and identified with music in this city for many years, dies of a heart ailment at a local hospital; throughout most of his adult years, Shivelbine was associated with music; although he had other types of business interests at one time or another, he always returned to that field.

1924

First steps toward action on the proposal of Louis Houck that parallel one-way drives be made of the Cape Girardeau-Jackson highway to decrease danger of traffic accidents will be taken at a meeting Thursday morning at Jackson; the County Court calls the meeting, at which commissioners of the Cape and Byrd road districts, presidents of the Chamber of Commerce and mayors of the two towns, newspaper editors and Houck have been requested to attend; Houck’s plan calls for a 60-foot boulevard, with each lane being 16 feet wide, leaving a center 16 feet for a parkway and on each side a path 6-feet wide; in the parkway would be set out walnut, pecan, linden, oak and maple trees.

The final dance of the season at Fairground Park is given by Edna Deal and her Southern Syncopators; those attending are admitted without charge; from here, Deal and her orchestra will leave for Chicago, where the band will be reorganized and several new musicians secured.

