Out of the past: Sept. 22

1998

A Canadian company might establish an airplane manufacturing plant at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; Zenair of Canada of Toronto wants to move its manufacturing operations to the United States; the company manufacturers single-engine, two-seater and training aircraft; Zenair has narrowed the site selection to three cities, including Cape Girardeau, with a final decision by the end of the week.

The City of Jackson has bought 60 acres of agricultural land north of town for use as an industrial park; the land, most of which is about half a mile northwest of U.S. 61 and Route D, is known as the old Jenkins property; the city paid in excess of $900,000 for the property; people in the industrial recruitment business say the tract is a prime site because of its proximity to Interstate 55; the seven acres on the east side of U.S. 61 might be used for a park.

1973

The area along the east side of old Highway 61, between the Little River Diversion Channel and Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, is fast filling with new facilities; under construction is a 5,600-square-foot structure to house an area facility for United Parcel Service; recently completed in the same area is a new 8,000-square-foot building for the Carpet Discount Center; virtually completed and ready for equipment installation is the new building for Delta Plastics.

Complete rebuilding and enlargement of the Burger Chef Restaurant, 2115 Williams St., is underway; the long parking canopy facing the street is being removed, and the dining area will be doubled to accommodate about 150 customers at a sitting; the exterior appearance will be changed to present a Western decor.