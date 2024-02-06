Out of the past: Sept. 22

The LifeBeat pilot at the stick when the helicopter crashed Wednesday morning in Union County, Illinois, says he "ran out of altitude" and hit the ground after flying into a fog bank; Bob Campbell, 41, of Cape Girardeau was attempting to return to the helipad at Southeast Hospital when the copter crashed, injuring the three-member flight crew; the team was responding to a traffic accident near Cobden, Illinois.
Cape Girardeau city officials have scaled back plans for the Osage Park community center and Shawnee Park sports complex; the move was made to bring the projects within budget and terms of an agreement between the city and businessmen Jim and Robert Drury.
A large gasoline transport trailer overturns early in the morning on a lot at Rhodes Oil and LP Gas Co. in the 100 block of North Kingshighway, spilling several hundred gallons of gasoline over a large area; firemen are called shortly before 8 a.m., when the supporting stand at the front of a huge trailer loaded with approximately 3,400 gallons of gas collapses under the heavy weight; the threat of fire is great, and firemen remain on the scene throughout the morning, spraying water onto the gasoline to wash it away from the gravel lot.
By an overwhelming 14-to-1 vote, Cape Girardeau residents approve the issuance of $2 1/2 million in municipal industrial bonds to finance construction of a new manufacturing and distribution plant here; the bonds, to be issued by the city, will pay for construction of the 200,000-square-foot building of Hardware Wholesalers Inc. of Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Barring further rain during the day, the SEMO District Fair program will go on this afternoon and tonight as scheduled, says fair president A.E. Kies; this includes the racing program and horse show; the fair was interrupted late last evening by one of the heaviest rainstorms in this section in recent months; accompanied by wind and lightning, the storm sent a small crowd of about 4,000 scurrying for shelter, flooded the fairgrounds and did some damage to concessions.
Yesterday's torrential rain and wind and electrical storm seemed to be centered on Jackson; rainfall there amounted to 5.30 inches; it was the worst flood at the county seat in exactly 40 years.
The Cape Girardeau City Council has passed an ordinance restricting the parking of automobiles on Broadway between Middle and Fountain streets; because of the street car tracks at this point, where a passing switch is located, the parking of vehicles makes a congestion that is unsafe and annoying.
Frisco ticket agent John F. Neal reports the parlor cars recently put in service on the day trains on the Cape Girardeau division are doing a big business; he says four seats for St. Louis are reserved daily for accommodation of Cape Girardeau passengers, and they are always taken and sometimes more are wanted; the extra fare for a seat in the parlor car to St. Louis is $1.06.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
