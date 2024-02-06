Out of the past: Sept. 22

1995

The LifeBeat pilot at the stick when the helicopter crashed Wednesday morning in Union County, Illinois, says he "ran out of altitude" and hit the ground after flying into a fog bank; Bob Campbell, 41, of Cape Girardeau was attempting to return to the helipad at Southeast Hospital when the copter crashed, injuring the three-member flight crew; the team was responding to a traffic accident near Cobden, Illinois.

Cape Girardeau city officials have scaled back plans for the Osage Park community center and Shawnee Park sports complex; the move was made to bring the projects within budget and terms of an agreement between the city and businessmen Jim and Robert Drury.

1970

A large gasoline transport trailer overturns early in the morning on a lot at Rhodes Oil and LP Gas Co. in the 100 block of North Kingshighway, spilling several hundred gallons of gasoline over a large area; firemen are called shortly before 8 a.m., when the supporting stand at the front of a huge trailer loaded with approximately 3,400 gallons of gas collapses under the heavy weight; the threat of fire is great, and firemen remain on the scene throughout the morning, spraying water onto the gasoline to wash it away from the gravel lot.

By an overwhelming 14-to-1 vote, Cape Girardeau residents approve the issuance of $2 1/2 million in municipal industrial bonds to finance construction of a new manufacturing and distribution plant here; the bonds, to be issued by the city, will pay for construction of the 200,000-square-foot building of Hardware Wholesalers Inc. of Fort Wayne, Indiana.