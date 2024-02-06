All sections
September 21, 2019
Out of the past: Sept. 22
1994

At Southeast Missouri State University, there is talk of layoffs and major tuition hikes; school officials are forecasting gloom and doom if Missouri voters in November pass Hancock II, a constitutional amendment that would limit state revenue growth; Art Wallhausen, assistant to the president at Southeast, says passage of the measure would be financially devastating to Missouri's public colleges and universities.

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep and interim Sheriff Leonard Hines have crossed party lines to endorse Democrat Benny Hinton for sheriff; in so doing, the two have lined up opposite former Sheriff Norman Copeland, who is serving as chairman of the campaign committee of Republican candidate John Jordan.

1969

Three refuse collection concerns, City Sanitation Co. Inc., which now serves Cape Girardeau, and two St. Louis area companies, submit proposals to provide the service here for the next three years; the St. Louis bidders are Suburban Haulers Inc. and a company which would operate here under the name of Cape Girardeau Sanitation Co. Inc.

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- It was a festive time over the weekend at Altenburg, where the 50th anniversary East Perry Fair was held.

1944

Jean Paul Bradshaw of Lebanon, Missouri, party nominee for governor of Missouri, speaks at a countywide Republican party rally in the evening at Courthouse Park; also attending the rally and speaking briefly are James G. Blaine of St. Louis, nominee for lieutenant governor, and Perry Compton of Montgomery City, Missouri, candidate for state treasurer.

Josephine Riddle, Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce office secretary for nearly four years, has resigned; she has gone to Blytheville, Arkansas, to become a stenographer-clerk for the Frisco Railroad; her successor here hasn't been chosen.

1919

The small suspension foot bridge across Sloan's Creek gave way last night, one of the fastenings pulling loose from the moist ground; the bridge was strong enough, but the recent rains so loosened the earth the securities of the bridge gave way, and one end of it fell; this is the bridge which the shoe factory built for its employees in the Red Star Addition; it is expected to be mended today.

The black population of Cape Girardeau gives a picnic at the fairgrounds to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the introduction of blacks into American history and also to recognize Sept. 22, the date of the ratification of the emancipation bill.

-- Sharon K. Sanders





