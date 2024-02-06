Out of the past: Sept. 22

1994

At Southeast Missouri State University, there is talk of layoffs and major tuition hikes; school officials are forecasting gloom and doom if Missouri voters in November pass Hancock II, a constitutional amendment that would limit state revenue growth; Art Wallhausen, assistant to the president at Southeast, says passage of the measure would be financially devastating to Missouri's public colleges and universities.

Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner Gene Huckstep and interim Sheriff Leonard Hines have crossed party lines to endorse Democrat Benny Hinton for sheriff; in so doing, the two have lined up opposite former Sheriff Norman Copeland, who is serving as chairman of the campaign committee of Republican candidate John Jordan.

1969

Three refuse collection concerns, City Sanitation Co. Inc., which now serves Cape Girardeau, and two St. Louis area companies, submit proposals to provide the service here for the next three years; the St. Louis bidders are Suburban Haulers Inc. and a company which would operate here under the name of Cape Girardeau Sanitation Co. Inc.

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- It was a festive time over the weekend at Altenburg, where the 50th anniversary East Perry Fair was held.