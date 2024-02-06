Out of the past: Sept. 22

1993

A $4 million parks and recreation project commenced this week with the start of grading work at Shawnee Park in South Cape Girardeau; the $623,000 dirt-work contract with Dumey Excavation will be completed within 90 days, weather permitting; it includes the necessary grading at the city's newest park, Osage, at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Kingshighway.

Cape Girardeau city water department revenue and expenditure figures from its first fiscal year of operation show an efficient and profitable utility; a report by Mid-Missouri Engineers Inc., the company hired by the city to run its water utility, shows the operation is safely in the black.

1968

Work began last week on footings for a new plant for Mid-South Steel Products, Inc., at 1500 Riverview Dr.; the building, 40 by 140 feet, will be of metal and steel construction and will house manufacturing processes for the firm which makes steel tanks for farm, industrial and commercial usage.

A revival begins at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. W.W. Childers of Murphysboro, Illinois, widely known in this area as an evangelist, to be the speaker; the revival will continue through Sept. 28.