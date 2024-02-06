Out of the past: Sept. 22

A $4 million parks and recreation project commenced this week with the start of grading work at Shawnee Park in South Cape Girardeau; the $623,000 dirt-work contract with Dumey Excavation will be completed within 90 days, weather permitting; it includes the necessary grading at the city's newest park, Osage, at the intersection of Mount Auburn and Kingshighway.
Cape Girardeau city water department revenue and expenditure figures from its first fiscal year of operation show an efficient and profitable utility; a report by Mid-Missouri Engineers Inc., the company hired by the city to run its water utility, shows the operation is safely in the black.
Work began last week on footings for a new plant for Mid-South Steel Products, Inc., at 1500 Riverview Dr.; the building, 40 by 140 feet, will be of metal and steel construction and will house manufacturing processes for the firm which makes steel tanks for farm, industrial and commercial usage.
A revival begins at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. W.W. Childers of Murphysboro, Illinois, widely known in this area as an evangelist, to be the speaker; the revival will continue through Sept. 28.
Jackson goes over the top in the Third War Loan Drive, reporting purchases of bonds amounting to $127,583.75; this is $2,583.75 over the county seat's quota.
The Rev. Ralph A. Zimmer, who celebrated his first Mass Sunday at St. Mary's Catholic Church here, is advised of his appointment as assistant pastor of St. Boniface Church in St. Louis; the congregation, which has about 800 families, is located in the southern part of the city at 7622 Michigan Ave.
The Rev. F. Streufert of Chicago, secretary of the Lutheran Church Board, speaks at Trinity Lutheran Church in the evening, explaining the work of the Lutheran Churches of America in providing places for worship and recreation for the boys in the Army and Navy.
The Rev. M.J. LeSage, recently pastor of St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau, has completed chaplain training at Camp Zachary Taylor at Louisville, Kentucky, and is ready to be called to duty by Uncle Sam.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
