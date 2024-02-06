Out of the past: Sept. 22

Three wagon trains manned by troubled youths from the East Coast are traveling through Southeast Missouri as part of a journey through the eastern United States. The wagon trains are part of VisionQuest. The first and smallest of the three trains stopped yesterday at North Elementary School in Fruitland.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- After 10 years of exhaustive work by volunteers, Carpenters Cemetery, six miles north of Sikeston on U.S. 61, has been restored and is an attractive burial place for several hundred people who lived in the 1800s. Leading the cleanup effort was the Rev. Marvin Butrum of Sikeston. He is working to establish a perpetual-care fund for the cemetery.
The Marquette Cement Mfg. Co.'s dry-process plant here will be closed down Oct. 1 for about four months, according to company officials. About 225 men are expected to be laid off during that period. C.J. Lane, vice president of operations and engineering, says the curtailment will be for the purpose of adjusting production and reducing inventories of Portland cement.
Gene Cavener and Alvin Werner, co-owners of Shoppers Warehouse Market Inc., 724 Broadway, plan to expand and add at least 1,000 square feet to the store's retail area. This will make a total of around 8,500 square feet, with a building total, including warehousing, of around 9,500 square feet.
Actual construction work on the first of the buildings at the new Army airfield on U.S. 61 begins when workers make excavations for the footings and foundation of the No. 1 hangar. The hangars at the new airfield will be of wood construction but will be as large as steel hangars erected at other fields in the past two years.
The Southeast Missouri Bus Co. may seek a permit to operate buses to serve those living just north of the city. Residents of the area along Cape Rock Drive and Bend Road recently petitioned the city to ask the Cape Transit Co. to extend its line to that area, but no action was taken because most of the district is outside the city.
The Cape Girardeau County board of exemptions, meeting at Jackson, decides to issue a call for 100 more men to appear for examinations for war service Sept. 27 to 30. This third call follows the first for 306 men and the second for 101 men.
Clay Smith, first "trick operator" at the Frisco passenger station here and a member of the reserve signal corps of the Army, receives notice he probably will be called for duty Oct. 5. He is told to close his business affairs so as to be ready to report at that time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
