Out of the past: Sept. 22

1992

Three wagon trains manned by troubled youths from the East Coast are traveling through Southeast Missouri as part of a journey through the eastern United States. The wagon trains are part of VisionQuest. The first and smallest of the three trains stopped yesterday at North Elementary School in Fruitland.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- After 10 years of exhaustive work by volunteers, Carpenters Cemetery, six miles north of Sikeston on U.S. 61, has been restored and is an attractive burial place for several hundred people who lived in the 1800s. Leading the cleanup effort was the Rev. Marvin Butrum of Sikeston. He is working to establish a perpetual-care fund for the cemetery.

1967

The Marquette Cement Mfg. Co.'s dry-process plant here will be closed down Oct. 1 for about four months, according to company officials. About 225 men are expected to be laid off during that period. C.J. Lane, vice president of operations and engineering, says the curtailment will be for the purpose of adjusting production and reducing inventories of Portland cement.

Gene Cavener and Alvin Werner, co-owners of Shoppers Warehouse Market Inc., 724 Broadway, plan to expand and add at least 1,000 square feet to the store's retail area. This will make a total of around 8,500 square feet, with a building total, including warehousing, of around 9,500 square feet.