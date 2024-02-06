Out of the past: Sept. 21

1999

Cape Girardeau has been drier, but not by much; since Aug. 9, only 0.03 of an inch of rain has been recored at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; this comes in a close second behind 46 rainless days in 1936; there have been four months this century when no significant rain was recorded here, according to Dr. Al Robertson, a retired professor of earth science at Southeast Missouri State University: September 1928, when no rain fell, and January 1943, October 1964 and August 1981, when only trace amounts of rain were recorded.

The Cape Girardeau City Council Monday approved a $15,000 contract with Thomason and Associates of Nashville, Tennessee, for a historic survey and a historic places nomination to the National Register of Historic Places; the nomination includes designating two historic commercial districts in the city, Haarig and the 100 blocks of Broadway and North Main Street.

1974

Southeast Missouri State University was not over-appropriated by $1.1 million in the last two fiscal years, says Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president; the closer figure, he believes, is somewhere between $40,000 and $80,000; he made the comments Friday in answer to a mushrooming controversy over an audit of the university by State Auditor John D. Ashcroft; further, Scully says he’s “delighted” the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on higher education will investigate the university.

Nancy Stiegemeyer of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees and former board member, has been presented the Missouri Library Association Meritorious Service Award at the association’s annual conference in St. Louis.