Out of the past: Sept. 21

1999
Cape Girardeau has been drier, but not by much; since Aug. 9, only 0.03 of an inch of rain has been recored at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; this comes in a close second behind 46 rainless days in 1936; there have been four months this century when no significant rain was recorded here, according to Dr. Al Robertson, a retired professor of earth science at Southeast Missouri State University: September 1928, when no rain fell, and January 1943, October 1964 and August 1981, when only trace amounts of rain were recorded.
The Cape Girardeau City Council Monday approved a $15,000 contract with Thomason and Associates of Nashville, Tennessee, for a historic survey and a historic places nomination to the National Register of Historic Places; the nomination includes designating two historic commercial districts in the city, Haarig and the 100 blocks of Broadway and North Main Street.
1974
Southeast Missouri State University was not over-appropriated by $1.1 million in the last two fiscal years, says Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president; the closer figure, he believes, is somewhere between $40,000 and $80,000; he made the comments Friday in answer to a mushrooming controversy over an audit of the university by State Auditor John D. Ashcroft; further, Scully says he’s “delighted” the House Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on higher education will investigate the university.
Nancy Stiegemeyer of Cape Girardeau, a member of the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees and former board member, has been presented the Missouri Library Association Meritorious Service Award at the association’s annual conference in St. Louis.
1949
A tall, youthful bandit, armed with two pistols, holds up the Hotel Marquette office early in the day, taking $390 in cash, then steals a new Buick car from a nearby storage garage and takes the garage attendant for a wild ride before putting him out south of Kelso; a four-state blockade has been thrown up by officers, who are searching for the nervy blonde bandit, who pulled an automatic pistol on hotel clerk Robert Meyer, bell boy Dale Kinder and night porter Everett Barnett; the garage attendant was Carl Hobbs.
Just before noon, W.W. Parker, president of the State College, announces that afternoon classes are canceled; students are directed to Capaha Park, where they feast on 250 watermelons, supplied by the college.
1924
Two capacity crowds greet Dr. J.H. Haymore, evangelist, when he opens a 10-day revival campaign at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau; the church is crowded at the morning services, and there is another large congregation in the evening; revival services will be held each afternoon at 2:30 and in the evening at 7:30.
At a meeting of Democrats in St. Louis, it is decided Russell L. Dearmont, attorney of Cape Girardeau and chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Central Committee, will manage the campaign of the party in Missouri the remainder of the fall; Dearmont was active throughout Southeast Missouri for Dr. Arthur M. Nelson, the gubernatorial nominee, during the primary campaign and represented his interests throughout this section.
