Out of the past: Sept. 21

1998

The flashing lights of the amusement rides were gone, as were the excited laughter, squeals and screams from those who braved the rides; the smells and the taste of the corn dogs and funnel cakes had already faded, and the songs of Willie Nelson were but faint echoes as workers braved the heat and humidity yesterday afternoon to complete as much as they could of the arduous task of tearing down and cleaning up after the end of the 143rd annual SEMO District Fair; the final attendance for the weekly exposition was 95,174, about 2,000 less than last year.

A Cape Girardeau professor who traveled the state last year speaking on behalf of a vanishing artifact of American history -- the barn -- will receive the Missouri Humanities Council's highest award; Dr. Frank Nickell, director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University, and four others will receive the Acorn Award during a ceremony Oct. 14 at the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City.

1973

KASKASKIA, Ill. -- Approximately 300,000 yards of sand deposited on Kaskaskia Island when it was inundated by the Mississippi River in April, damaging acres of rich farmland, is being put to beneficial use as part of the Army Corps of Engineers' levee repair project; the levee, stretching more than 15 miles around the island, is broken in eight places -- two where water entered April 27 and six where the water exited.

Officials of Cape Girardeau County, Cape Girardeau and Jackson will meet Oct. 15 with representatives of the Missouri Emergency Preparedness office to discuss the establishment of a better coordinated emergency disaster plan in the county; in connection with the effort, the state office will conduct a survey of emergency equipment and manpower in the county; the findings will be reported to the County Court and the plan implemented.