Out of the past: Sept. 21

The flashing lights of the amusement rides were gone, as were the excited laughter, squeals and screams from those who braved the rides; the smells and the taste of the corn dogs and funnel cakes had already faded, and the songs of Willie Nelson were but faint echoes as workers braved the heat and humidity yesterday afternoon to complete as much as they could of the arduous task of tearing down and cleaning up after the end of the 143rd annual SEMO District Fair; the final attendance for the weekly exposition was 95,174, about 2,000 less than last year.
A Cape Girardeau professor who traveled the state last year speaking on behalf of a vanishing artifact of American history -- the barn -- will receive the Missouri Humanities Council's highest award; Dr. Frank Nickell, director of the Center for Regional History at Southeast Missouri State University, and four others will receive the Acorn Award during a ceremony Oct. 14 at the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City.
KASKASKIA, Ill. -- Approximately 300,000 yards of sand deposited on Kaskaskia Island when it was inundated by the Mississippi River in April, damaging acres of rich farmland, is being put to beneficial use as part of the Army Corps of Engineers' levee repair project; the levee, stretching more than 15 miles around the island, is broken in eight places -- two where water entered April 27 and six where the water exited.
Officials of Cape Girardeau County, Cape Girardeau and Jackson will meet Oct. 15 with representatives of the Missouri Emergency Preparedness office to discuss the establishment of a better coordinated emergency disaster plan in the county; in connection with the effort, the state office will conduct a survey of emergency equipment and manpower in the county; the findings will be reported to the County Court and the plan implemented.
Punctuated by the thought that "times will never be right," no matter when they may be, the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday took up consideration of a petition asking construction of a storm sewer in the overflow-plagued West Broadway sector; the petition was signed by 52 property owners in the Broadway section running roughly from Perry Avenue to Clark Avenue; that area is subject to heavy flooding with each rain; the council postponed the matter after a 20 minute discussion and a notation that an opposing petition is being circulated.
Joe Howard, a driver of the Jackson Cab Co., owned by Elmer Wolters, returned yesterday from Osceola, Arkansas, having been forced to drive there Sunday night at the point of a gun; the gunman called the cab to Cape Girardeau, stating it was for a trip to Chaffee, Missouri, but near Blomeyer he stuck the gun against Howard's back, telling him to drive to Memphis, Tennessee; the driver was able to escape at Osceola, when the gunman fell asleep.
Chilly weather fails to keep people away from the Cape Fair at Fairground Park; business is partially suspended in Cape Girardeau, aiding the attendance at the exposition; horse racing is on everyone's mind, as the track is solid and fast; many are saying a new track record will be recorded tomorrow.
H.A. Leher, 72, a tinner, residing at 808 Broadway, was seriously injured last night, when he was struck by an automobile near the New Broadway Theatre; he was knocked down by the car, which sped west on Broadway before the driver could be apprehended; Leher sustained severe bruises on his shoulders, legs and arms and laceration on his head and face.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
