Out of the past: Sept. 21

NEW HAMBURG, Mo. -- About 400 people gather at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at New Hamburg to share stories and remember 80 years of education; the gathering is a school reunion that is part of the parish's sesquicentennial celebration; St. Lawrence Parish was formed between August 1847 and August 1848, worshiping in a small log church that still stands next to the present church.
Little Rascals SE, a new day care center, has opened at 3026 State Highway 177; the center is licensed for 48 children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years; Sue Bippen, who operates Noah's Ark Center at Jackson, owns the new facility.
The Cape Girardeau City Council last night gave unanimous approval to the draft of a letter recognizing the need for a low-rent housing project proposed for construction in Cape Girardeau by the Prince Hall Masonic Benevolent Association; plans of the association call for 164 units of federally subsidized housing to be constructed for Cape Girardeau's elderly and low-income citizens on an 18.28-acre tract between South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane.
Construction of the Interstate 55-Highway 74 interchange south of Cape Girardeau is expected to be completed about Dec. 1, say State Highway Department officials; overall completion of the project -- which also involves two highway surfacing jobs -- is about 60% finished.
The Good Samaritan League has been organized by the congregation of the Church of the Nazarene; it will aid in caring for the human needs of any residents of Cape Girardeau, supplying food and clothing where needed; a group within the league will assist in homes where there is illness or death.
The C.I.O. United Shoe Workers in St. Louis yesterday issued a statement declaring that unless the union's demand for an 18 1/2-cent per hour pay increase is met by International Shoe Co., a strike will be called for Oct. 1 when the contract expires.
Threatening skies early in the day fail to daunt Cape Girardeau County fairgoers, hundreds of people passing through the turnstiles for Big Cape Girardeau Day; before noon, the streets and Fairground Park are crowded; business houses suspend operations at noon to allow their employees to take in the fair, and public schools and the Teachers College are also closed in the afternoon.
Teachers College freshmen boys are to wear green skull caps and freshmen girls will wear green ribbons on their sleeves following a unanimous vote on this plan by the class at chapel hour in the morning; it is hoped that in this way a school spirit will be established and that succeeding freshmen classes will adopt the plan; intentions of the class are to wear the caps and ribbons until Thanksgiving day, when, with great ceremony, they will be discarded.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.