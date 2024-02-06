Out of the past: Sept. 21

1997

NEW HAMBURG, Mo. -- About 400 people gather at St. Lawrence Catholic Church at New Hamburg to share stories and remember 80 years of education; the gathering is a school reunion that is part of the parish's sesquicentennial celebration; St. Lawrence Parish was formed between August 1847 and August 1848, worshiping in a small log church that still stands next to the present church.

Little Rascals SE, a new day care center, has opened at 3026 State Highway 177; the center is licensed for 48 children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years; Sue Bippen, who operates Noah's Ark Center at Jackson, owns the new facility.

1972

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night gave unanimous approval to the draft of a letter recognizing the need for a low-rent housing project proposed for construction in Cape Girardeau by the Prince Hall Masonic Benevolent Association; plans of the association call for 164 units of federally subsidized housing to be constructed for Cape Girardeau's elderly and low-income citizens on an 18.28-acre tract between South West End Boulevard and Beaudean Lane.

Construction of the Interstate 55-Highway 74 interchange south of Cape Girardeau is expected to be completed about Dec. 1, say State Highway Department officials; overall completion of the project -- which also involves two highway surfacing jobs -- is about 60% finished.