Out of the past: Sept. 20

1997

A former Scott City police chief signed a formal complaint against the Scott City Board of Education on Wednesday for violating the Missouri Sunshine Law; in his complaint, David Beck accused board members of violating the open meetings law when they adjourned a public meeting while behind locked doors at Scott City High School.

COMMERCE, Mo. -- The first ever Flood Fest is held at Commerce, sponsored by the Commerce Community Tourism Organization, the Commerce Historical Society and the Commerce Community Betterment Club; Commerce lost a good portion of its population after the 1993 and 1995 floods, but sponsors say Flood Fest is a way to "celebrate Old Man River instead of moaning and groaning about it."

1972

Construction of the expansion project at Charmin Paper Products Co. north of Cape Girardeau is again plagued with labor problems, the latest stemming from a jurisdictional dispute involving Pipefitters and Plumbers Local 562 here; sources say eight members of Local 562 walked off the job at 3:15 p.m. Friday in protest of which craft was to install a blower to a carton conveyance system; apparently in sympathy with the pipefitters, two members of Sheet Metal Workers Local 36 of St. Louis and six members of Operating Engineers Local 513 of Cape Girardeau didn't show up for work Monday or Tuesday.

Since opening here in 1924, the JC Penney Co. store, 5 N. Main St., has had only three managers, and the present one, James R. Mahan, will retire Sept. 30; approximately 50 businessmen who have known Mahan during his 21 years in Cape Girardeau honor him at a surprise retirement breakfast at the Top of the Hill.