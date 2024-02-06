Out of the past: Sept. 20

1996

Jay Knudtson, chairman of the Cape Girardeau Park Board, and Dan Muser, parks and recreation director, like to talk about the newest Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation facilities to be available next year; the Osage Park Community Center, a 33,728-square-foot building, is expected to be ready by the first of the year, and the new Shawnee Park Softball Complex and Concession Building will be ready for the 1997 spring season; the combined projects cost $5.3 million.

Work started yesterday on the first in a series of road improvements as part of Cape Girardeau County's new long-range road plan; Apex Paving started paving County Road 253 between Highways A and N, and five other county roads will be paved this year; county commissioners decided last year to earmark the interest earned every year off the county's emergency fund -- approximately $240,000 -- for road improvements; they then studied traffic counts on all of the county's roads to set up a systematic approach for the paving.

1971

Cleanup work begins in Arena Park as the SEMO District Fair is put to bed for another year after six days running with the third highest attendance on record; a total of 73,987 people attended the exposition; rain, a major factor in holding down attendance last year, didn't hit the 1971 Fair until yesterday afternoon, near the hour when gates were to be closed.

The McKorkle Datsun Agency, a new automobile dealership handling the Japanese-made Datsun automobiles, has opened in the old Harris Motor Car Co. building at 232 Broadway; William H. McKorkle, until recently with the Harris firm, and who has been affiliated with other agencies out-state, is the owner of the new business.