Out of the past: Sept. 20

1995

After a year of trying to recruit a Cape Girardeau hospital, Humana Health Care Plans this week designated Southeast Hospital part of its managed-care network; Southeast didn't sign a contract and didn't have to agree to the designation.

Keith Campbell, who hails from Panama City, Florida, is helping his crew construct a 60-by-120-foot ice skating rink for the Walt Disney World on Ice performances that will take place at the Show Me Center Friday through Sunday; Campbell works for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which puts on the ice shows under the leased Walt Disney name.

1970

Centenary United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of the Rev. Joe G. Black to its staff as minister of Christian education and also director of the Wesley Foundation; he comes to Centenary from First United Methodist Church of Sikeston, Missouri.

A renovation of Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church has begun; the basement will be widened by 14 feet, and two classrooms will be built over this new section of the basement; windows in the south wall of the sanctuary will be removed, and doors placed there to provide entrance to the new addition; a new furnace and air condition will be installed in the church.