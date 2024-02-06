Out of the past: Sept. 20

After a year of trying to recruit a Cape Girardeau hospital, Humana Health Care Plans this week designated Southeast Hospital part of its managed-care network; Southeast didn't sign a contract and didn't have to agree to the designation.
Keith Campbell, who hails from Panama City, Florida, is helping his crew construct a 60-by-120-foot ice skating rink for the Walt Disney World on Ice performances that will take place at the Show Me Center Friday through Sunday; Campbell works for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, which puts on the ice shows under the leased Walt Disney name.
Centenary United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of the Rev. Joe G. Black to its staff as minister of Christian education and also director of the Wesley Foundation; he comes to Centenary from First United Methodist Church of Sikeston, Missouri.
A renovation of Hobbs Chapel United Methodist Church has begun; the basement will be widened by 14 feet, and two classrooms will be built over this new section of the basement; windows in the south wall of the sanctuary will be removed, and doors placed there to provide entrance to the new addition; a new furnace and air condition will be installed in the church.
Following a record entry day yesterday, the SEMO District Fair swings into observance of Cape Girardeau Day and makes ready to receive youngsters from all over the district Friday, which will be School Day; nearly 2,000 separate items were cataloged by entry judges Wednesday, nearly 800 more than last year; today, business suspends and schools close at noon to permit everyone to attend the fair.
BOISE, Idaho -- A 29-year-old Jackson navigator -- 2nd Lt. Raymond A. Begley Jr. -- has been identified as one of three survivors of the crash Tuesday of an Army Liberator bomber in the rugged mountain country north of Deeth, Nevada; seven members of the 10-man crew were killed when the plane crashed into the side of an 8,000-fot mountain peak; Begley and two other crew members parachuted to safety.
Fornfelt's public schools are forging ahead with the brightest of prospects; the enrollment on opening day was 450, with 55 in the high school and others to enroll; Ethel Jackson of Charleston, Missouri, principal of the high school, is elated that 25 freshmen have elected to take first-year Latin, that study being her hobby.
Joseph Blore of Cape Girardeau, who for six years was in the service of the English army, leaves for London, England, to claim a pension do him for his military service.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
