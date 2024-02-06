Out of the past: Sept. 20

1994

Bumper crops and lower prices might be in prospect for corn and soybean farmers this year; about the only redeeming effect of last year's flooding was the highest prices farmers in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois got for the little corn and soybeans they were able to harvest; as commodities markets go, this year the situation is reversed.

Sleepy Hollow Furniture Center is back at 1809 N. Kingshighway; the company had been operating in the building at 360 S. Kingshighway for more than a year, following a fire that heavily damaged the North Kingshighway site in August 1993.

1969

After learning of the large volume of tickets sold, a third performance of The Missourian's Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus is added to the Tuesday schedule; the circus will perform at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., at Arena Park, each show to last two hours.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Restraint is the word of the day here as 285 blacks and a few whites march along a 3-mile-long route through the city in a "victory parade"; the parade is organized to celebrate a restraining order issued by the Federal Court in Danville, Illinois, on Thursday, forbidding the city from barring the parade.