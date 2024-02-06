Out of the past: Sept. 20

Bumper crops and lower prices might be in prospect for corn and soybean farmers this year; about the only redeeming effect of last year's flooding was the highest prices farmers in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois got for the little corn and soybeans they were able to harvest; as commodities markets go, this year the situation is reversed.
Sleepy Hollow Furniture Center is back at 1809 N. Kingshighway; the company had been operating in the building at 360 S. Kingshighway for more than a year, following a fire that heavily damaged the North Kingshighway site in August 1993.
After learning of the large volume of tickets sold, a third performance of The Missourian's Clyde Beatty-Cole Bros. Circus is added to the Tuesday schedule; the circus will perform at 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., at Arena Park, each show to last two hours.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Restraint is the word of the day here as 285 blacks and a few whites march along a 3-mile-long route through the city in a "victory parade"; the parade is organized to celebrate a restraining order issued by the Federal Court in Danville, Illinois, on Thursday, forbidding the city from barring the parade.
Cape Girardeau has been promised two additional firefighting units by M.I. Parker of the Missouri Inspection Bureau, who is serving as wartime fire coordinator in Missouri; the pumpers, to be mounted on trailers drawn by automobiles, will be loaned by the government to the city, as a double precaution against fires that might lead to disruption of operation of war plants here or destruction of property that can't be replaced during the war.
Company F of the State Guard in Cape Girardeau is among 2nd Battalion units that will send 125 men to weekend maneuvers at Camp Weingarten near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri; the company here will send about 30 men under Capt. W.A. Clark and 2nd Lt. Payne E. Rose.
Fully 10,000 persons attended the Cape Fair at Fairgrounds Park yesterday, the highlight of the day being the tribute to veterans; other activities included swimming and diving exhibitions by a team of professional swimmers from St. Louis, an airplane flight demonstration and harness racing; the fair will end today.
After consulting with Frisco architect F.C. Stevens in St. Louis, Mayor H.H. Haas returns to Cape Girardeau with news about the new plans for the city's railroad station; the designs are identical to the former plans that had been agreed upon, except in size; the new plans make the station 150 by 35 feet, while the old plans were 179 by 40 feet; the main waiting room and the baggage and express room will be smaller.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
