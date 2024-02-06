Out of the past: Sept. 20

The 59th annual service at Old McKendree Chapel is held in the afternoon, when the heritage of the oldest Methodist church west of the Mississippi River is observed on the chapel grounds; it has been 183 years since the organization of the chapel. Guest speaker of the service is Christian Ricks of Jefferson City.
First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau recognizes its new pastor, the Rev. David Griesemer. Following the morning worship service, a picnic is held at Cherokee Park.
As the situation now stands, it is likely county officials and employees will face about a 10-day delay in receiving their salaries at the end of October. The County Court will have enough money on hand to pay its September payroll and October bills, but likely won't have enough to meet the payroll at the end of October.
Speaking last night at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's seventh annual banquet for new teachers, city attorney Stephen N. Limbaugh praised local educators, saying Cape Girardeau wouldn't be where it is today if it weren't for its teachers and educational institutions.
A service of dedication for 200 new hymnals to be used in church services is held in the morning at Christ Evangelical Church. All of the hymnals were purchased by contributions from members of the congregation, and about 50 of them are listed as memorials.
A program of better music, designed specifically to assist the pastor in his services, is being put into effect at Presbyterian Church. Clara Drew Miller has taken over direction of the adult choir, and rehearsals are being held every Thursday night at the church. William A. Shivelbine is organist.
Formal notice is received by The Daily Republican newspaper and the managers of the Park Theater that permission has been granted by the commanding general at Camp Clark for the taking of a moving picture of the Southeast Missouri companies of soldiers now at camp. A moving-picture photographer left St. Louis on Wednesday for Camp Clark to start the filming at once. The companies to be filmed are from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Caruthersville, Campbell and the regiment band.
Under the direction of Sen. R.B. Oliver and Sadie Kent, librarian, a campaign will be launched in the next few days by a committee of 40 prominent residents to raise a fund of $500 levied on the city by a national organization to assist in the establishment of libraries at all 323 of the cantonments where soldiers are to be trained for the European war.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
