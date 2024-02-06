Out of the past: Sept. 20

1992

The 59th annual service at Old McKendree Chapel is held in the afternoon, when the heritage of the oldest Methodist church west of the Mississippi River is observed on the chapel grounds; it has been 183 years since the organization of the chapel. Guest speaker of the service is Christian Ricks of Jefferson City.

First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau recognizes its new pastor, the Rev. David Griesemer. Following the morning worship service, a picnic is held at Cherokee Park.

1967

As the situation now stands, it is likely county officials and employees will face about a 10-day delay in receiving their salaries at the end of October. The County Court will have enough money on hand to pay its September payroll and October bills, but likely won't have enough to meet the payroll at the end of October.

Speaking last night at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's seventh annual banquet for new teachers, city attorney Stephen N. Limbaugh praised local educators, saying Cape Girardeau wouldn't be where it is today if it weren't for its teachers and educational institutions.