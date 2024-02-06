Out of the past: Sept. 2

Cross Trails Medical Center has received $200,000 in federal funding to open a third primary care clinic; officials of the not-for-profit organization are scouting for a Stoddard County location, says Vickie Smith, Cross Trails' administrator; the organization also operates clinics in Marble Hill, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau.
A Cape Girardeau woman is asleep in the basement of her home when it catches fire in the afternoon, but escapes through a basement door without injury; Sharlene Webb is alerted to the blaze by her boyfriend's nephew, James Merriweather; the living room of the house at 1240 S. Sprigg St., is gutted by the flames, and the rest of the house receives extensive smoke and heat damage.
When classes resumed last week at Southeast Missouri State University, a new meeting place for students also opened its doors at 1027 Broadway; The Reach Out Room, however, is a little different than other student hangouts along Broadway, with Christianity being the main topic of conversation; Mike Heston, who came here from Chicago in July, opened The Reach Out Room as a new approach to campus ministry.
Two small fans and a flag are taken by thieves who ransacked Neelys Baptist Mission Church, between Neelys Landing and Fruitland, last night or early this morning; the intruders attempted to remove an air conditioner from a wall, but were unsuccessful; entry was made through an unlocked window on the northwest side of the church; two classrooms, a storage room and the kitchen were ransacked.
Myers Hall, the new men's dormitory at State College, although not completed, is being prepared for the arrival of its 180 inhabitants this weekend; president W.W. Parker says all of the rooms will be plastered before the end of the week, but that the living room, recreation room, kitchen and dining room will probably not be completed until next week.
Despite cool nights and a rainy early summer season, the Cape Girardeau municipal swimming pool is only slightly under receipts of last year, but may even surpass those in the five remaining days it will be open; W.E. Baker, manager, says the pool will close at the end of the night swimming period Labor Day; school starts the following days, and it is customary to close the pool before classes resume; the pool's receipts so far this year are $1,994, compared to $2,129.50 a year ago.
The Rev. and Mrs. Charles W. Swift leave in the afternoon for Colorado Springs, Colorado, to attend the international convention of the Disciples of Christ; they will travel on the Christian-Evangelist Special, which leaves St. Louis in the evening; the trip was made possible by the thoughtfulness of the congregation and the Women's Council, who made up a purse to send the couple to the convention; they will be gone about 10 days.
Pending construction of a modern, commodious school building, plans for which have been completed, St. Vincent's Parish school will open Sept. 4 in the former St. Vincent's Academy building; it will offer the complete eight grades and first and second high school courses; suitable classrooms have been attractively fitted for the reception of a large number of pupils; once the new school is constructed, a full four-year high school will be offered.
