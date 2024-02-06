Out of the past: Sept. 2

1998

Cross Trails Medical Center has received $200,000 in federal funding to open a third primary care clinic; officials of the not-for-profit organization are scouting for a Stoddard County location, says Vickie Smith, Cross Trails' administrator; the organization also operates clinics in Marble Hill, Missouri, and Cape Girardeau.

A Cape Girardeau woman is asleep in the basement of her home when it catches fire in the afternoon, but escapes through a basement door without injury; Sharlene Webb is alerted to the blaze by her boyfriend's nephew, James Merriweather; the living room of the house at 1240 S. Sprigg St., is gutted by the flames, and the rest of the house receives extensive smoke and heat damage.

1973

When classes resumed last week at Southeast Missouri State University, a new meeting place for students also opened its doors at 1027 Broadway; The Reach Out Room, however, is a little different than other student hangouts along Broadway, with Christianity being the main topic of conversation; Mike Heston, who came here from Chicago in July, opened The Reach Out Room as a new approach to campus ministry.

Two small fans and a flag are taken by thieves who ransacked Neelys Baptist Mission Church, between Neelys Landing and Fruitland, last night or early this morning; the intruders attempted to remove an air conditioner from a wall, but were unsuccessful; entry was made through an unlocked window on the northwest side of the church; two classrooms, a storage room and the kitchen were ransacked.