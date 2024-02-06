Out of the past: Sept. 2

Cape Girardeau officials hope to convince the Federal Aviation Administration to fund the regional airport control tower operation under a cost-sharing plan; city officials say that would be far better than losing federal funding entirely; the FAA currently reimburses the city for the $170,000 annual cost of operating the tower; under the cost-sharing plan, the FAA would pay the city about $145,000 annually for the tower operation.
Churches in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City ring their bells at 9 a.m., commemorating Victory over Japan Day; on Sept. 2, 1945, representatives of Japan signed the official statement of surrender aboard the USS Missouri, anchored in Tokyo Bay; the signing ended World War II.
More than 40 river barges run loose in the Mississippi River from Cape Rock in the morning, bringing about a massive roundup in which numerous riverboats participate; the Corps of Engineers reports the barges broke loose about 11 a.m., when the towboat owned by the American Commercial Barge Lines evidently stalled as it was bound upstream at Cape Rock.
Preparations have begun at Arena Park for the opening of the SEMO District Fair, just two weeks away; a shower room is being added to the restrooms near the FFA barns; of masonry construction, it will provide four shower heads for exhibitors in the livestock department spending the week on the grounds near their stock; these include many FFA and 4-H youths.
A newly organized class for young people, from ages 18 to 23, holds its first session in the morning at Centenary Methodist Sunday school; professor F.B. Moore of the State College faculty is teacher, and C.D. McKay is president of the new group.
Formal dedication service for the new organ installed last week at the Christian Church is held in the morning; all of the funds for the new instrument were secured prior to its installation; Val Heisel of St. Louis is the guest organist at the service, and Dr. J.H. Ruff is the vocal soloist.
The second picnic of the Egypt Mills Guernsey Club is held in a beautiful grove near the village, where the farm folk are joined by several automobile loads of people from Cape Girardeau; several farmers show off their prize animals; professor John H. Gehrs, head of the Teachers College agricultural department, gives an interesting talk on the Guernsey breed of cattle.
G.W. Tindall and O.B. Kinder of Jackson pass through Cape Girardeau on their way home from Hannibal, Missouri, where they purchased some purebred Jersey calves from D.T. McCarty; the latter sold around 65 head of Jersey heifers and male calves, the lot bringing $15,615.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
