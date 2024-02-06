Out of the past: Sept. 2

1995

Cape Girardeau officials hope to convince the Federal Aviation Administration to fund the regional airport control tower operation under a cost-sharing plan; city officials say that would be far better than losing federal funding entirely; the FAA currently reimburses the city for the $170,000 annual cost of operating the tower; under the cost-sharing plan, the FAA would pay the city about $145,000 annually for the tower operation.

Churches in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City ring their bells at 9 a.m., commemorating Victory over Japan Day; on Sept. 2, 1945, representatives of Japan signed the official statement of surrender aboard the USS Missouri, anchored in Tokyo Bay; the signing ended World War II.

1970

More than 40 river barges run loose in the Mississippi River from Cape Rock in the morning, bringing about a massive roundup in which numerous riverboats participate; the Corps of Engineers reports the barges broke loose about 11 a.m., when the towboat owned by the American Commercial Barge Lines evidently stalled as it was bound upstream at Cape Rock.

Preparations have begun at Arena Park for the opening of the SEMO District Fair, just two weeks away; a shower room is being added to the restrooms near the FFA barns; of masonry construction, it will provide four shower heads for exhibitors in the livestock department spending the week on the grounds near their stock; these include many FFA and 4-H youths.