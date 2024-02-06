Out of the past: Sept. 2

Air Evac Lifeteam Corp. is in the process of purchasing the assets of Cape Central Airways to become the next fixed base operator at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; the purchase will dissolve, if the city council doesn't approve Air Evac becoming the next fixed base operator.
JEFFERSON CITY --Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. customers will receive approximately $65 million in credit on their telephone bills this year and see their phone rates reduced by more than $278 million over the next four years; the Missouri Public Service Commission's Office of Public Counsel and Southwestern Bell have reached an agreement on a regulatory plan to bring Missouri customers a four-year, $1.4 billion package of advanced telecommunications technology, rate reductions and credits.
Members of Cape Girardeau's younger set are all back in classes today, those in the public, campus and some parochial schools beginning their first day of the new term, others now in their second week of courses; only State College students are still enjoying summer vacation; classes there start Sept. 12.
Dies, Lottie Boutin Duckworth of Boca Raton, Florida, a former resident of Cape Girardeau and a pioneer in the P.E.O.; she was born in Iowa in 1877 and married Albert S. Duckworth there in 1896; he served as curator of the State College museum 32 years; while residing here, she was a member of Chapter BI, P.E.O., and served as state president in 1929.
Approximately 1,000 persons attend the first boxing show of the State College Navy V-12 Unit in the evening in Houck Field House; the event is under the supervision of Chief Kurt Lenser, physical instructor; the Navy V-12 band furnishes music 15 minutes before the first bout; Kate Deschu of St. Louis, a junior in college, is crowned "Knockout Girl" by the master of ceremonies, Kenneth Woolard, a V-12 trainee, having been selected by the boxers.
The 59 white women instructors in the grade schools of Cape Girardeau during the past school year were paid an average of $1,230.40 for the nine-month term, the annual public school report just issued by Supt. Louis J. Schultz shows; there are 17 men who are serving as instructors in high school, and they averaged $1,944.30 each in salary last year; the 27 women teaching high school averaged $1,491; the two black women teaching at John S. Cobb High School averaged $978 each per year, and the one black high school man was paid $945; six black elementary teachers earned an average of $802.30.
At a business meeting of the members of First Baptist Church Sunday morning, it was unanimously decided to call the Rev. A.B. Carson of Webster Groves, Missouri, to the pastorate here; he has accepted the call and will begin his work here next Sunday.
Iska Carmack and Mrs. S.T. Neely intend to open a novelty shop some time soon in Florence Boone's millinery store; they will make a specialty of handmade clothing for infants under 10 years of age; they will also sell various novelties such as baskets or other trinkets.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.