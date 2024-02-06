Out of the past: Sept. 2

1994

Air Evac Lifeteam Corp. is in the process of purchasing the assets of Cape Central Airways to become the next fixed base operator at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport; the purchase will dissolve, if the city council doesn't approve Air Evac becoming the next fixed base operator.

JEFFERSON CITY --Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. customers will receive approximately $65 million in credit on their telephone bills this year and see their phone rates reduced by more than $278 million over the next four years; the Missouri Public Service Commission's Office of Public Counsel and Southwestern Bell have reached an agreement on a regulatory plan to bring Missouri customers a four-year, $1.4 billion package of advanced telecommunications technology, rate reductions and credits.

1969

Members of Cape Girardeau's younger set are all back in classes today, those in the public, campus and some parochial schools beginning their first day of the new term, others now in their second week of courses; only State College students are still enjoying summer vacation; classes there start Sept. 12.

Dies, Lottie Boutin Duckworth of Boca Raton, Florida, a former resident of Cape Girardeau and a pioneer in the P.E.O.; she was born in Iowa in 1877 and married Albert S. Duckworth there in 1896; he served as curator of the State College museum 32 years; while residing here, she was a member of Chapter BI, P.E.O., and served as state president in 1929.