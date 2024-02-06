Out of the past: Sept. 19

1997

Cape Girardeau will be on television in Senica, Slovakia; three television journalists from that town are spending four days here to learn about the way people participate in the running of the city; they are incorporating what they learn into a documentary.

The Southeast Missourian captures 14 awards in National Newspapers Association competition, including the top prize of general excellence among daily newspapers that entered; the awards are presented at Fort Worth, Texas, during the 112th annual NNA convention and trade show; in all, the newspaper received six first-place awards, two second-place awards, two awards for third place and four honorable mentions.

1972

Although it will cost money after Jan. 1 to get into all of Missouri's 56 state parks and historical sites, Missouri Park Board officials say it will be worth it; those fees should provide the board with much-needed revenue to carry out a five-year capital improvements program, including renovation of the mill at Burfordville and additional camping facilities, plus upgrading of utilities at Trail of Tears State Park.

It's up, up and away for the fourth in a series of six stratospheric balloons, as the 15 million cubic foot capacity balloon and its payload are launched from the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport at 2:10 a.m.; unlike the three previous launchings here, in which balloons carried apparatus to study cosmic radiation, today's flight carries equipment to study gamma rays -- high energy x-rays -- and to detect neutrons.