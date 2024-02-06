Out of the past: Sept. 19

1996

When Bill Clinton and Bob Dole square off in presidential debate, Cape Girardeau's opinion of their performances will count; Cape Girardeau is among 18 national research sites participating in Debate Watch '96, a project of the Commission on Presidential Debates; Jay Goff and Tom Harte, both of Cape Girardeau, are state coordinators for Debate Watch '96 and will help collect personal opinions of the debates.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission votes to establish a Tax Increment Financing Commission and appoints six of the nine mandated members; the six members of the TIF Commission are the county commissioners -- Presiding Commissioner Gerald Jones and Associate Commissioners Larry Bock and Joe Gambill -- plus Al Spradling III and Paul Sander, the mayors of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, respectively; and John Richbourg, Cape Girardeau's finance director; the three remaining seats will be filled by representatives from the Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts and one member representing all of the other taxing entities affected by the district.

1971

Dr. H.O. Grauel, who retired during the summer after 43 years as a member of the State College English faculty, was recognized by the Golden Eagles Marching Band at half time of the Indians-Missouri Southern Football game last night; "A Portrait" took the band through marching and musical numbers describing Grauel's youth, his coming to the college, his graduate studies and his advancement and recognition as a Missouri educator and state and community leader.

The Rev. Cecil Schlich is serving First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau as associate pastor and minister of the education program; he also serves the Southeast Missouri Presbytery campus ministry.