Out of the past: Sept. 19

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council voted unanimously last night to approve the preliminary plat of The Capes Subdivision, after listening to objections from about 40 residents of the Sylvan Lane area; Mayor Al Spradling III said the council had no choice but to approve the preliminary plat; he said a Florida developer's plan to build 59 homes on a site on the southeast corner of Sprigg and Bertling meets the city's zoning regulations.

The city of Cape Girardeau will renew its efforts to buy land for a detention basin rather than appeal a judge's ruling that threw out a condemnation suit brought by the city; even so, it will be fall 1996 at the earliest before construction can begin on the detention basin, spillway and earthen dam, says Ken Eftink, the city's development services coordinator; the 157-acre detention basin is a key part of the Cape LaCroix-Walker Branch flood-control project.

1970

About 150 persons attended a $25-a-plate Democratic fundraising affair at the Holiday Inn here last night to hear Gov. Warren E. Hearnes support local candidates and blast Missouri Attorney General John C. Danforth, Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate; the governor hit hard at two phases of the Danforth campaign: his handling of riots at Lincoln University in Jefferson City and his criticism of political patronage.

Rain put a damper on the SEMO District Fair yesterday, and indications are that it could remain "all wet" today; the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show, canceled by last night's rain, has been rebooked for Sunday evening in front of the grandstand; this is the 28th annual tour for the original auto daredevils, and their 15th year at the fair here.