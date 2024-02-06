Out of the past: Sept. 19

1992

The 137th edition of the SEMO District Fair wraps up with a crowd of more than 2,400 fans in the evening to hear Billy Dean perform. While other fairs across the country experienced attendance dips due to economic hard times, the local exposition grew this year, ending with 81,200 in attendance. Good weather and the appearance of first lady Barbara Bush are credited with the 2,100-person increase over last year.

For the sixth time in less than a year, vandals have struck Old Lorimier Cemetery. The latest incident occurred last week, even as a protective security fence is being erected around the cemetery. At least 15 grave markers were damaged, some of them severely.

1967

A tentative plan to improve the flow of traffic on Broadway from U.S. 61 to Frederick Street by combining a four-lane section with one-way portions of that street and Bellevue is announced by the State Highway Department.

While the city council last night painted a dark picture for the proposed low-cost housing issue, A.D. Price, chairman of the Public Housing Authority here, says his board won't stop its efforts to improve housing in Cape Girardeau. The council first tabled any action on the cooperative agreement with the housing authority and then moved to study further the proposal of the Central Trades and Labor Council of Cape Girardeau for its privately financed and controlled housing project.