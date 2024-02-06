Out of the past: Sept. 18

1998

The grandstand was sold out last night for Willie Nelson's performance at the SEMO District Fair, with only empty seats in the bleachers; Nelson, 65, and his band played nearly 2 1/2 hours and covered almost all of his hits in a 44-song set that began with "Whiskey River" and ended with "I Saw the Light"; Kenny Chesney plays in front of the grandstand tonight.

A five-unit apartment complex was destroyed by fire yesterday afternoon on a county road north of Cape Girardeau; no one was injured; firefighters from East County and the Fruitland fire districts, along with the city of Cape Girardeau, responded to the fire at 1112 County Road 735 shortly after 4 p.m.; with no hydrants in the area, the rural firefighters had to transport water to the scene from a nearby pond in tanker trucks.

1973

Lt. Gov. William C. Phelps yesterday continued his running battle of words with Sen. William J. Carson, president pro tem of the Missouri Senate, over who has the right to preside over the upper house of the Legislature; speaking to the Cape Girardeau Rotary Club, a forum Carson also used a few weeks ago, Phelps said the matter is constitutional, not political, in nature, and he expects the Supreme Court to rule in his favor.

Two masked men armed with shotguns enter Cape La Croix Manor, a nursing home on Boutin Lane, just after 1 a.m. and force the night nurse to give them an undetermined amount of drugs.