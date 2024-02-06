Out of the past: Sept. 18

1997

JEFFERSON CITY -- Gov. Mel Carnahan has accused state Sen. Peter Kinder of "opportunistic manipulation" over efforts to ban partial-birth abortions; Kinder denied the charge and spoke out against the accusation on the floor of the Senate yesterday during the Legislature's ongoing special session; Kinder's remarks, in turn, brought immediate criticism from state Sen. Danny Staples, D-Eminence.

A 30-foot aluminum flagpole has been installed at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park, part of a renovation project that includes replacement of four brick pillars with the names of the county's war dead.

1972

Arena Park is being tidied up following the 1972 SEMO District Fair, which boasted a total attendance of 66,659 for the week; along with the usual debris of paper cups, sandwich wrappers, cans and broken and battered novelties are mud holes, a reminder that Mother Nature didn't shown her best side during the six-day exposition; this year's attendance was down 7,328 from last year.

The president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Kivie Kaplan of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, will be the keynote speaker for the 1972 Freedom Fund Banquet sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Branch of NAACP; the banquet, to be held Sept. 29 at Holiday Inn, is open to the public.