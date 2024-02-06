Out of the past: Sept. 18

JEFFERSON CITY -- Gov. Mel Carnahan has accused state Sen. Peter Kinder of "opportunistic manipulation" over efforts to ban partial-birth abortions; Kinder denied the charge and spoke out against the accusation on the floor of the Senate yesterday during the Legislature's ongoing special session; Kinder's remarks, in turn, brought immediate criticism from state Sen. Danny Staples, D-Eminence.
A 30-foot aluminum flagpole has been installed at Freedom Corner in Capaha Park, part of a renovation project that includes replacement of four brick pillars with the names of the county's war dead.
Arena Park is being tidied up following the 1972 SEMO District Fair, which boasted a total attendance of 66,659 for the week; along with the usual debris of paper cups, sandwich wrappers, cans and broken and battered novelties are mud holes, a reminder that Mother Nature didn't shown her best side during the six-day exposition; this year's attendance was down 7,328 from last year.
The president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Kivie Kaplan of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, will be the keynote speaker for the 1972 Freedom Fund Banquet sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Branch of NAACP; the banquet, to be held Sept. 29 at Holiday Inn, is open to the public.
One dairy products concern operating in Cape Girardeau yesterday announced a 2-cent increase in milk prices, another felt certain of an increase next month and two others, at present, aren't contemplating a price change; Farmcrest Dairy Co., distributor of Pevely products, announced its price on pasteurized milk was raised from 19 1/2 cents to 21 1/2 cents a quart; homogenized milk jumped from 20 1/2 cents a quart to 22 1/2 cents a quart.
Application of Homer George and Elmer Clifton for a permit to construct a medical dispensary building, 32 by 31 1/2 feet, in the 1900 block of Broadway, is approved by the City Board of Adjustment; cost of the one-story building is estimated at $5,000; it will be in a one-family residential area, near a physicians' office building for which a permit has been issued.
A desire to see the world led Oliver Brown and Thomas Harrison, both 17, to Texas -- and jail, according to word received by their parents here from officers at Fort Worth; the boys were taken in tow by officers when caught "beating their way" on a freight train; their parents will send railroad fare at once, and the pair will be released and sent back home; on their travels, which began Aug. 19, they visited Illinois, Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas; they were on their way to New Mexico when nabbed.
Gladys Roberts, executive secretary of the Red Cross here for the past year, and very popular in social circles, tenders her resignation at a meeting of the executive board in Red Cross Health Center; she will leave Oct. 1 for St. Louis, where she has accepted a place as field representative with the Missouri Tuberculosis Association, an organization with which she was formerly connected.
-- Sharon K. Sanders