Out of the past: Sept. 18

Lorberg Memorial Funeral Chapel recently opened in its new quarters at 829 N. West End Blvd., only the fourth site in the 85-year history of the Cape Girardeau business; the facility, built in the mid-1950s, previously housed First Christian Church and includes two chapels.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Along with a new postmaster -- Jim Ganime -- Marble Hill is getting a new post office building; a lot at 200 Highway 34 will eventually be home to the Marble Hill Post Office; although actual construction hasn't begun, Licking Construction Co. is moving dirt and rock to stabilize the foundation.
News dispatches out of Jefferson City report Gov. Warren E. Hearnes has called for a Constitutional Convention to rewrite Missouri's Constitution and is considering a brief special session of the Legislature; the Associated Press says the governor wants a convention because the 1945 document "no longer is adequate to the task of providing effective and efficient state, county and city government in our state."
Arena Park hums with activity as thousands of rural residents take advantage of All Counties Day at the SEMO District Fair; tonight and Saturday night, the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show will be presented to grandstand audiences.
With clear skies and higher temperatures forecast, the SEMO District Fair will open tomorrow with the greatest array of equipment in its history and accommodations to receive and entertain a record crowd; admission to the grounds is 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children 10 to 16; children younger than 10 and members of the armed forces in uniform will be admitted free.
Capt. Howard C. Allers, Cape Girardeau flier, has been liberated from a Japanese prison camp, presumably in North China, after being a prisoner for nearly three years; word of his liberation came in a message from the International Red Cross to his wife, Delores Allers of Spokane, Washington, who in turn Monday night called his mother, Addie Allers of Jackson.
This being the last day of the Cape Girardeau County Fair, people begin arriving early at Fairgrounds Park; many farmers are coming in, and crowds from neighboring towns are motoring here to see the windup of the 1920 exposition.
Dr. Will G. Patton returns to Cape Girardeau in the morning from a trip to St. Louis and other points; while at the Democratic headquarters in St. Louis, he was shown a telegram reporting that Franklin D. Roosevelt, candidate for vice president, will make two or three speeches in Missouri early in October and Cape Girardeau is one of the favored spots.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
