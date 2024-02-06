Out of the past: Sept. 18

1995

Lorberg Memorial Funeral Chapel recently opened in its new quarters at 829 N. West End Blvd., only the fourth site in the 85-year history of the Cape Girardeau business; the facility, built in the mid-1950s, previously housed First Christian Church and includes two chapels.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Along with a new postmaster -- Jim Ganime -- Marble Hill is getting a new post office building; a lot at 200 Highway 34 will eventually be home to the Marble Hill Post Office; although actual construction hasn't begun, Licking Construction Co. is moving dirt and rock to stabilize the foundation.

1970

News dispatches out of Jefferson City report Gov. Warren E. Hearnes has called for a Constitutional Convention to rewrite Missouri's Constitution and is considering a brief special session of the Legislature; the Associated Press says the governor wants a convention because the 1945 document "no longer is adequate to the task of providing effective and efficient state, county and city government in our state."

Arena Park hums with activity as thousands of rural residents take advantage of All Counties Day at the SEMO District Fair; tonight and Saturday night, the Joie Chitwood Thrill Show will be presented to grandstand audiences.