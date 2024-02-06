Out of the past: Sept. 18

1994

The Rev. Neal O. Zeilinger is installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church in the afternoon; the installation ceremony is conducted by the Rev. Dennis Hallemeyer, assistant to Bishop Charles H. Maahs.

It's clean-up day for about 50 volunteers at Arena Park, after the eight-day run of the SEMO District Fair brought out about 97,000 fun seekers; fair board member Pete Poe said it was the best attendance since the fair's format was changed about 15 years ago.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo has lost three top officials with the resignation of W.C. Spomer as corporation counsel; Mayor Lee Stenzel and police chief William Petersen resigned Monday; the city is facing a case filed in federal court in Danville, Illinois, by United Front; the case will decide whether the city will be permanently enjoined from enforcing an emergency ordinance barring demonstrations, public gatherings and picketing.

Faced with a choice of undertaking a major expansion of Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Detention Home or making plans for a new facility, Cape Girardeau County Court gives a green light to a new facility; the public will be asked to vote on a bond issue or a special tax levy to finance the plan.