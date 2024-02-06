Out of the past: Sept. 18

The Rev. Neal O. Zeilinger is installed as pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church in the afternoon; the installation ceremony is conducted by the Rev. Dennis Hallemeyer, assistant to Bishop Charles H. Maahs.
It's clean-up day for about 50 volunteers at Arena Park, after the eight-day run of the SEMO District Fair brought out about 97,000 fun seekers; fair board member Pete Poe said it was the best attendance since the fair's format was changed about 15 years ago.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Cairo has lost three top officials with the resignation of W.C. Spomer as corporation counsel; Mayor Lee Stenzel and police chief William Petersen resigned Monday; the city is facing a case filed in federal court in Danville, Illinois, by United Front; the case will decide whether the city will be permanently enjoined from enforcing an emergency ordinance barring demonstrations, public gatherings and picketing.
Faced with a choice of undertaking a major expansion of Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Detention Home or making plans for a new facility, Cape Girardeau County Court gives a green light to a new facility; the public will be asked to vote on a bond issue or a special tax levy to finance the plan.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Delpha Dennis of Chaffee has been advised by letter her son, William D. Dennis, 22, seaman first class, lost his life in action; he was reported missing in April and was serving on a boat of unannounced type that was torpedoed and sunk March 13 in the Pacific.
Louis L. Roth of St. Louis, district governor of Rotary International, speaks at the meeting of the local club; he is a brother of Maj. Arnold Roth of Cape Girardeau, who is serving overseas with the Army Air Forces; Louis Roth's talk was on two questions: "What can Rotary do to help bring about a quick victory and what can Rotary do in postwar planning?"
Despite threatening skies, today promises to be the biggest day at the Cape Fair; the big event on the schedule today is cattle judging; last year, there wasn't a dairy animal on the grounds; this year about 60 head are being exhibited; the fair means big business for the ferryboat, it bringing over large crowds from Illinois; the morning trains from Poplar Bluff and Hayti, Missouri, are crowded to overflowing with fairgoers.
William Franz, who has been in business at 28 N. Main St. for several years, announces he will remodel his place and make it into a modern shoe-repairing shop; he will call his place the Cape Shoe Hospital.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
