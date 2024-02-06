Out of the past: Sept. 18

1992

A grand jury will investigate drug trafficking and other drug-related crimes in Cape Girardeau, Presiding Circuit Judge A.J. Seier says. Seier says an increase in drug crimes "in certain areas of the city" has made convening a grand jury necessary.

Work on three highway-intersection improvement projects, two in Cape Girardeau and one in Jackson, is nearing completion. Meanwhile, the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department says it appears a project to widen Route K to five lanes and install traffic signals in the vicinity of Walmart won't begin until next spring.

1967

Voters of five Southern Illinois counties gave a junior-college issue a comfortable margin of support Saturday and will go to the polls again within three months to select a board of education to operate the college. The location of the school will be a matter for the Shawnee Junior College District board.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. -- Frisco Railroad workers are busy here clearing and repairing track damaged when an old engine veered off the tracks Sunday, piling up 16 cars behind it and depositing them along the roadbed. The engine was part of a line of freight cars headed for Chaffee, Missouri. It wasn't pulling the cars, but was part of the train.