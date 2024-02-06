Out of the past: Sept. 17

A steady drizzle yesterday afternoon didn't dampen fairgoers' spirits, and on-and-off rain is predicted through the rest of the week; SEMO District Fair officials don't expect the weather to keep people away from tonight's feature act in front of the grandstand: Willie Nelson; ticket sales have been strong.
A crew of 25 men yesterday stretched three sections of the nylon bubble that covers the Central High School swimming pool across the pool deck as they began assembling the cover; by evening, the bubble was up and work had begun to ready the pool for the winter-season opening; the bubble was taken down in April, a month earlier than usual, after gusty winds caused a 6-to-8-foot tear in the fabric; during the summer, the rip was repaired; the bubble is the second in the history of the pool and is 6 years old.
Arena Park is still a busy place as workers continue to disassemble exhibit booths and clear debris from the 1973 SEMO District Fair, which closed last night after what may have been a record attendance; it was one of the few years in its history when the fair escaped rains during its six-day run.
A registered Walker hound belonging to Jim Reynolds, Jackson Route 2, was shot in the right hindquarter last evening by persons haphazardly firing a 22-caliber gun from an automobile; Reynolds, who lives seven miles west of Gordonville, reported three shots were fired from a car that passes his house around 8:45 p.m.
Another big crowd descends on Arena Park for Southeast Missouri Day at the SEMO District Fair; heading the early vanguard of arrivals are residents of Jackson, where the schools are closed for the day and pupils are transported to Cape Girardeau by bus; also on the fairgrounds are pupils from other schools in the district and residents of many other town; tonight's big attraction will be the horse show.
Paul Haertling of Pocahontas suffered broken ribs and abrasions when he fell from a scaffold yesterday afternoon; Haertling was working on the outside wall of the Fred Kahnert blacksmith shop at New Wells when the scaffolding broke, and he fell approximately 15 feet; two others on the scaffold, Melba Kahnert and Charles Ruehling, were uninjured.
Cape Girardeau is ready for tomorrow's opening of the annual Cape Fair; with the mercury climbing gradually and fair weather forecast for the week, organizers are predicting a best-ever crowd Tuesday; Fairground Park is literally crowded with concession and amusement stands; stock barns are filled to overflowing; stalls for the racing horses are inadequate to take care of the equines; and fair officials are making desperate efforts to provide extra space for the greatest display of livestock seen here in years.
Application for a writ of mandamus to force Joseph A. Serena, president of the Teachers College, to permit three students, who are alleged to have been barred, to enroll in the college was filed in Circuit Court in Jackson Saturday night; the application was filed by attorneys representing C.C. Conrad, Ralph Henson and Lee Craft, three students who have suits pending in the same court against Serena for damages stemming from their ejection from Albert Hall dormitory.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
