Out of the past: Sept. 17

1998

A steady drizzle yesterday afternoon didn't dampen fairgoers' spirits, and on-and-off rain is predicted through the rest of the week; SEMO District Fair officials don't expect the weather to keep people away from tonight's feature act in front of the grandstand: Willie Nelson; ticket sales have been strong.

A crew of 25 men yesterday stretched three sections of the nylon bubble that covers the Central High School swimming pool across the pool deck as they began assembling the cover; by evening, the bubble was up and work had begun to ready the pool for the winter-season opening; the bubble was taken down in April, a month earlier than usual, after gusty winds caused a 6-to-8-foot tear in the fabric; during the summer, the rip was repaired; the bubble is the second in the history of the pool and is 6 years old.

1973

Arena Park is still a busy place as workers continue to disassemble exhibit booths and clear debris from the 1973 SEMO District Fair, which closed last night after what may have been a record attendance; it was one of the few years in its history when the fair escaped rains during its six-day run.

A registered Walker hound belonging to Jim Reynolds, Jackson Route 2, was shot in the right hindquarter last evening by persons haphazardly firing a 22-caliber gun from an automobile; Reynolds, who lives seven miles west of Gordonville, reported three shots were fired from a car that passes his house around 8:45 p.m.