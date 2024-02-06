Out of the past: Sept. 17

1997

A replica of the Nina, Christopher Columbus' ship of 1492 fame, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon and will remain docked here through Sept. 25; it will be open daily for tours; the Nina, the smallest of the three ships Columbus used to sail on his first ocean voyage some 500 years ago, is only 93 feet long.

Carol Reimann is the Missouri Teacher of the Year; she received the honor yesterday during a surprise, all-school assembly in the gymnasium of Clippard Elementary School, where Reimann teaches first grade.

1972

Capt and Mrs. Eugene Harris of the Salvation Army were recently promoted to the rank of majors in recognition of 17 years of service; they are the first majors to serve the Cape Girardeau Corps; they have been here since 1970, and since their arrival, the Army headquarters at 215 Broadway has been rejuvenated, repaired and painted; both are active in the community.

A member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, and now a senior seminarian of the denomination, Herman Weber, speaks at the morning worship service at St. Mark; Weber has just completed his vicarage at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Toronto, Canada, and will return to the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago this fall for his senior year; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Weber of Cape Girardeau.