Out of the past: Sept. 17

A replica of the Nina, Christopher Columbus' ship of 1492 fame, arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday afternoon and will remain docked here through Sept. 25; it will be open daily for tours; the Nina, the smallest of the three ships Columbus used to sail on his first ocean voyage some 500 years ago, is only 93 feet long.
Carol Reimann is the Missouri Teacher of the Year; she received the honor yesterday during a surprise, all-school assembly in the gymnasium of Clippard Elementary School, where Reimann teaches first grade.
Capt and Mrs. Eugene Harris of the Salvation Army were recently promoted to the rank of majors in recognition of 17 years of service; they are the first majors to serve the Cape Girardeau Corps; they have been here since 1970, and since their arrival, the Army headquarters at 215 Broadway has been rejuvenated, repaired and painted; both are active in the community.
A member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau, and now a senior seminarian of the denomination, Herman Weber, speaks at the morning worship service at St. Mark; Weber has just completed his vicarage at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Toronto, Canada, and will return to the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago this fall for his senior year; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Weber of Cape Girardeau.
The Southeast Missouri cotton harvest, with weather of late summer popping open the millions of bolls, is getting into full swing; cotton gins -- 40 of them in Dunklin County alone -- are on full daytime schedule, and some will begin operating at night, too; the cotton plants, knifed by the cool spring weather, aren't large, but they are doing a masterful job of producing cotton from their stubby branches.
Lucille Hoffarth, area Girl Scout director, accompanied by the Rev. and Mrs. Herman Borne of Jackson, made a trip to Moccasin Valley, near Moccasin Springs in the Neelys Landing area, yesterday afternoon to visit the burial site of the Cherokee Indian "princes," Otahki, whose name is being considered for that of the newly organized Girl Scout Area Council.
The Rev. H.W. Brandt, pastor of the Zion Methodist Episcopal Church at Gordonville, preaches his farewell sermon at Gordonville in the morning and at Whitewater in the evening; Brandt is leaving to take charge of the parish at Hayleton and North Prairie, Illinois; he will be succeeded by the Rev. Idel of Bland, Missouri.
Fire of mysterious origin destroys a barn of Henry Needling, farmer, living north of Egypt Mills, at 2 a.m.; all of his farm machinery and equipment, several tons of hay and oats, corn and wheat are destroyed; one horse burns to death and another is seriously burned; loss is placed at $3,000.
