Out of the past: Sept. 17

Dr. Dale Nitzschke can think of no better birthday present; the Southeast Missouri State University president celebrated his 59th birthday yesterday with the dedication of the school's new business building; it was a birthday celebration too for Dr. Kala Stroup, Missouri's commissioner of education and former Southeast president, who observes her birthday today; around 500 people attended the dedication of Robert A. Dempster Hall.
A science fair experiment by a Cape Girardeau high school student has captured national attention from the medical community thanks to a Poplar Bluff, Missouri, doctor; Robert Felker found that the family microwave provides an easy and inexpensive way to sterilize catheters; Poplar Bluff urologist Dr. S.D. Madduri saw Felker's Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair project and continued the research with his own patients and found the idea works.
After the largest attendance in four years on a Thursday and thousands of persons at the fairgrounds today, officials of the SEMO District Fair are hoping for a record-breaking year; one of the exhibits attracting fairgoers is the display of a moon rock and space module; the model of the Apollo command module which carried American astronauts to the moon and back is accompanied by a display of pictures tracing the flight.
The Midwestern Jeepster Association will hold its fall meeting in Cape Girardeau tomorrow; many members are expected to participate in the antique car show at the SEMO District Fair Sunday; hosting the conference is the Capaha Antique Car Club.
Charles W. Armgardt, 77, Cape Girardeau's first full-time town marshal, a charter member of the local municipal band and a former band instrument instructor, dies suddenly while driving his automobile along Sprigg Street, less than two blocks from his home.
The first self-serve laundry in the county will open about Oct. 1 at 814 Broadway, says C.H. Shell, owner and manager of the concern; to be called the Self-Service Launderette, the business will cater to housewives who want to do their own laundry; when materials become available, the company will have 11 machines and a number of driers and mangles; customers will be charged for the time they use machines; soap powder will be provided customers as part of the service.
The Rev. H.J. Schlueter, new assistant to the Rev. E. Pruente, pastor of St. Mary's Catholic Church, arrives here from Vandalia, Illinois; Schlueter replaces the Rev. E.J. Furlong, who has taken up new duties at the seminary in Perryville, Missouri.
No formal dedication of the Cape Girardeau Public Library will take place until the building is completed and ready for occupancy; plans for a cornerstone-laying ceremony have been abandoned; no plans were made by the architect for a cornerstone.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
