Out of the past: Sept. 17

1995

The Rev. Greg Dowd is the new pastor of Bible Missionary Church in Cape Girardeau; this is his first pastorate, although he has held several revivals while attending Bible Missionary Institute in Rock Island, Illinois; he and his wife, Rebecca, have a daughter, Lauren.

Dr. Larry E. Gallamore, minister at Grace United Methodist Church, has written a book called "Reframing Your Life"; a book-signing party is held in the afternoon at the fellowship hall of the church at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.

1970

Children by the thousands -- and many adults -- converge on Arena Park to share in the fun of Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; with Mother Nature showing a sunny disposition in the early morning and the temperature a pleasant 73 degrees, one of the largest crowds ever for a Thursday is anticipated; entertainment scheduled for this evening before the grandstand is Lee Mace's Ozark Opry.

The midi, Paris' freshest fashion import, has hit clothing racks in Cape Girardeau with just slightly less than hurricane force; whether the midi will be left hanging as ladies cling to their miniskirts, or whether women will adjust to the most radical fashion change in 10 years remains to be seen.