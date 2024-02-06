Out of the past: Sept. 17

The Rev. Greg Dowd is the new pastor of Bible Missionary Church in Cape Girardeau; this is his first pastorate, although he has held several revivals while attending Bible Missionary Institute in Rock Island, Illinois; he and his wife, Rebecca, have a daughter, Lauren.
Dr. Larry E. Gallamore, minister at Grace United Methodist Church, has written a book called "Reframing Your Life"; a book-signing party is held in the afternoon at the fellowship hall of the church at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.
Children by the thousands -- and many adults -- converge on Arena Park to share in the fun of Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; with Mother Nature showing a sunny disposition in the early morning and the temperature a pleasant 73 degrees, one of the largest crowds ever for a Thursday is anticipated; entertainment scheduled for this evening before the grandstand is Lee Mace's Ozark Opry.
The midi, Paris' freshest fashion import, has hit clothing racks in Cape Girardeau with just slightly less than hurricane force; whether the midi will be left hanging as ladies cling to their miniskirts, or whether women will adjust to the most radical fashion change in 10 years remains to be seen.
The SEMO District Fair doesn't officially start until Wednesday, but out at the new city park it appears there's a fair already going full blast; the park is already crowded with equipment and more is arriving; concession space has nearly been sold out, but more applicants keep clamoring for locations for stands.
More preliminary discussion of postwar building in Cape Girardeau, probably to include a community building and swimming pool, both plotted for Fairground Park, is indulged in by members of the City Council; a Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce committee has been named to work with the city on the planning.
The Cape Girardeau County Fair continues at Fairground Park; one of the highlights is Floral Hall, which continues to draw hundreds of visitors to see the various exhibits housed there; an unusual feature this year at the fair is the work of Buck Yarbrough, a cowboy from Wyoming; young Buck can do anything in bronco riding or with a lariat, and he gives two exhibitions each afternoon.
Robert M. Cowan is back at his old job at Bergmann grocery store, after spending four months in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Otto Vogt and his wife, who accompanied Cowan and his family to Colorado, haven't yet tired of the West and will remain there for some time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.