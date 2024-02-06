All sections
September 17, 2019
Out of the past: Sept. 17
Attendance for the 139th SEMO District Fair continues its record-setting pace, drawing an estimated 59,000 heading into Friday's events; rains, which fell at the fairgrounds Friday afternoon, had little effect on attendance; this evening, Aaron Tippin will take the stage...

1994

Attendance for the 139th SEMO District Fair continues its record-setting pace, drawing an estimated 59,000 heading into Friday's events; rains, which fell at the fairgrounds Friday afternoon, had little effect on attendance; this evening, Aaron Tippin will take the stage.

The City of Cape Girardeau has agreed to lease the municipal airport space occupied by Cape Central Airways to Air Evac EMS Inc.; Air Evac wants to be the next fixed-base operator at the airport; the only snag: Cape Central Airways holds its spot at the port while litigation between Central Airways and the city is pending.

1969

In view of a Public Mind letter in the Southeast Missourian yesterday relating to a serious fight at the SEMO District Fair on Saturday night, Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor A.J. Seier asks the county sheriff's office and the city police department to conduct an investigation into the incident; two men were injured in the affray in which five men were involved; it was one of a number of fights reported to have occurred at the fair Friday and Saturday nights.

The newly expanded W.W. Parker Physical Education Building is being used for the first time by State College students this semester, which started last Friday; the three-level addition includes a gymnasium, Olympic-sized swimming pool and several classrooms.

1944

Christ Evangelical congregation holds its annual picnic at the site of the old fairgrounds on the Gordonville Road; members of the church and their friends go to the grounds immediately after the morning service; a covered dish dinner and supper are served and the afternoon is filled with games and fellowship.

At a special meeting held at the close of morning services, the Presbyterian congregation votes to recommend to the Potosi Presbytery the Rev. Bernard A. McIlhany be retained as minister of the church; McIlhany, who had received a call from a church at Beckley, West Virginia, had asked the congregation to recommend his release.

1919

Maj. Pat Frissell in his big De Haviland airplane arrives in the morning, having been prevented from reaching here by engine trouble yesterday; Frissell will give demonstration flights during the Cape Fair.

The one disappointment to the Cape Fair directors has been cleared up, and three professional swimmers are on their way from St. Louis to give swimming and diving exhibitions each afternoon at the fair; the directors had contracted for three professional water nymphs, but at the last minute they canceled; there was much disappointment here, until a booking agency in St. Louis found a replacement act.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

