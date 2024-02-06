Out of the past: Sept. 17

1994

Attendance for the 139th SEMO District Fair continues its record-setting pace, drawing an estimated 59,000 heading into Friday's events; rains, which fell at the fairgrounds Friday afternoon, had little effect on attendance; this evening, Aaron Tippin will take the stage.

The City of Cape Girardeau has agreed to lease the municipal airport space occupied by Cape Central Airways to Air Evac EMS Inc.; Air Evac wants to be the next fixed-base operator at the airport; the only snag: Cape Central Airways holds its spot at the port while litigation between Central Airways and the city is pending.

1969

In view of a Public Mind letter in the Southeast Missourian yesterday relating to a serious fight at the SEMO District Fair on Saturday night, Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor A.J. Seier asks the county sheriff's office and the city police department to conduct an investigation into the incident; two men were injured in the affray in which five men were involved; it was one of a number of fights reported to have occurred at the fair Friday and Saturday nights.

The newly expanded W.W. Parker Physical Education Building is being used for the first time by State College students this semester, which started last Friday; the three-level addition includes a gymnasium, Olympic-sized swimming pool and several classrooms.