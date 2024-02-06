Out of the past: Sept. 17

1992

In an effort to bring different attractions to the SEMO District Fair, officials yesterday introduced a new event: the Big Bull Chute-Out; the event features rodeo's most popular competition -- the wild bull ride.

Area Wide United Way officials in Jackson report the 1992 edition of YELL for Newspapers sold out less than 90 minutes after going on sale at Jackson street corners yesterday morning. Money raised at the event supports youth-literacy programs.

1967

The annual Old McKendree Church service is held in the afternoon with Monk Bryan, senior minister of the Missouri Methodist Church at Columbia, as the guest speaker. This is the 34th such service since the restoration of the historic chapel.

The SEMO District Fair closes out its run at Arena Park in the evening with stock-car races. Another big attraction is the all-day Quarter Horse Show in front of the grandstand.