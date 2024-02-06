Out of the past: Sept. 17

In an effort to bring different attractions to the SEMO District Fair, officials yesterday introduced a new event: the Big Bull Chute-Out; the event features rodeo's most popular competition -- the wild bull ride.
Area Wide United Way officials in Jackson report the 1992 edition of YELL for Newspapers sold out less than 90 minutes after going on sale at Jackson street corners yesterday morning. Money raised at the event supports youth-literacy programs.
The annual Old McKendree Church service is held in the afternoon with Monk Bryan, senior minister of the Missouri Methodist Church at Columbia, as the guest speaker. This is the 34th such service since the restoration of the historic chapel.
The SEMO District Fair closes out its run at Arena Park in the evening with stock-car races. Another big attraction is the all-day Quarter Horse Show in front of the grandstand.
Chaos in education and state government if Amendment No. 5 is adopted was predicted by Everett Keith, executive secretary of the Missouri State Teachers Association, last night at a gathering of local and county teachers and members of the Teachers College faculty at the Little Theater in Kent Library. The amendment would earmark $29,000,000 a year in state funds for old-age assistance and aid to dependent children.
The Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces the receipt of a call for 210 men to be inducted into the Army from this county in October, the second largest number to be ordered from the county in a single month since the draft started functioning. The previous largest call from Cape Girardeau County was in July, when 260 men were called up.
Secretary Rodney G. Whitelaw of the Fair Association reports the crowd at the fair Saturday was the largest Saturday crowd and possibly the largest fair crowd any day ever on the grounds. The total gate receipts during the four days admission fees were charged amounted to $6,203.50.
The task of examining 101 men in the second call for the selective service draft begins early in the morning at Jackson by examining physicians Drs. G.W. Vinyard and G.B. Siebert. The young men -- about 35 of them -- come in quietly, repair to the office of the physicians, where they are given the once- or twice-over, as the case may be, don their clothes and leave for home.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
