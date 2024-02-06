Out of the past: Sept. 16

1996

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The community is already promising to help rebuild a historic Black church destroyed by fire early Friday morning; the fire that destroyed Greer Chapel Church has been ruled "incendiary in nature" by the state fire marshal's office.

An estimated 99,412 people enjoyed this year's SEMO District Fair at Arena Park; with 78 fair volunteers pulling up the last stakes and rolling up the last tents yesterday, it was time to think of restoring the park; it usually takes about a week to get the park back to the shape it was in before the fair.

1971

It's Cape Girardeau Day at the SEMO District Fair; thousands of children with a half day off from school flock to the fairgrounds in Arena Park to take advantage of free admission at the gates and reduced prices on some midway rides of the Blue Grass Shows; featured this evening in front of the grandstand will be Lee Mace's Ozark Opry.

"I'm the head dog, not the underdog, and I'm going to be the next governor of Missouri," said State Sen. Earl R. Blackwell; the bullish, brash Democrat from Hillsboro was all confidence yesterday when he brought his "people's campaign" to Cape Girardeau; this, despite the polls which generally show him running second behind Lt. Gov. William S. Morris in the race for the Democratic party's 1972 gubernatorial nomination.