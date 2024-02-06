Out of the past: Sept. 16

U.S. Rep Bill Emerson toured the SEMO District Fair yesterday, talking with Southeast Missouri farmers a day after introducing an alternative 1995 farm bill in Washington; he stopped by the Cape County Farm Bureau tent with his guest, John Greenway, a member of the British House of Commons; Greenway visited Emerson and the fair six years ago on official business; he's back this year on vacation.
The SEMO District Fair closes out on a wet note; as of early afternoon, only about 1,500 to 2,000 people turn out for the last day of the week-long event; many in the crowd carry umbrellas or wear rain ponchos as they walk across the rain-soaked, muddy fairgrounds; the dreary day contrasts sharply with the excellent weather earlier in the week.
With the third largest attendance on record for an opening day and an increased audience for the nighttime grandstand attraction, the 1970 SEMO District Fair in Arena Park was off to a running start yesterday; 10,388 persons went through the gates, slightly less than that of last year; tonight's grandstand entertainment will be a repeat of last night's attractions: garden tractor rodeo and a tractor-pulling contest.
State College preliminary enrollment -- exact numbers won't be determined for another two to three weeks -- stands at 7,121 students, announces President Mark F. Scully.
The Rev. Raymond E. Swartz begins his fourth year as pastor of the Christian Church; at the morning service, he preaches on the theme, "As I See It."
Albert M. Spradling, prominent Cape Girardeau attorney, collapses and dies suddenly in the afternoon, while, in the company of friends, he was playing a round of golf at the County Club; Spradling, 66, was born in Burfordville, a son of M.L. and Tennessee Spradling; he is survived by his wife, a son and daughter, and five sisters.
It's "Big Thursday" at the Cape Girardeau County Fair; at noon, Cape Girardeau "shuts up shop" and residents start for the fairgrounds; the big crowd already there swells with all the business men.
Julius Nebel, the most enthusiastic apiarist in Cape Girardeau County, has an exhibit of Italian bees at the fair that should be seen by all; Nebel is on hand to tell all about his honey makers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
