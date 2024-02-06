Out of the past: Sept. 16

1994

New to this year's SEMO District Fair is the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, owned by Lee LeCaptain of Orlando, Florida; the show features LeCaptain as emcee and includes three lumberjacks who blend humor with athleticism into various demonstrations of logrolling, wood chopping, ax throwing and pole climbing; this evening's grandstand entertainer is country singer Janie Fricke.

Cape Girardeau Wastewater Treatment Plant employees won't have to worry about riding to work in a boat, thanks to a $392,000 Economic Development Administration grant for a street elevation project; the project is designed to elevate LaCruz, Third, Cooper and South Sprigg streets to maintain suitable access for employees, material delivery, sludge removal and emergency vehicles under severe flood conditions.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Gunfire once again shatters this tormented town's fragile peace, wounding one woman; the 20-minute burst of fire comes only hours after Mayor Lee Stenzel and police chief William Petersen had resigned their jobs; the lone reported casualty is a 22-year-old woman living in the all-black Pyramid Courts housing project.

ST. LOUIS -- Meeting with Ozark Air Lines officials here, Cape Girardeau representatives are told Ozark plans a third daily flight between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis; the meeting with Ozark had been sought by the Municipal Airport Board in an effort to bring about better airline service to Cape Girardeau.