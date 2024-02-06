Out of the past: Sept. 16

New to this year's SEMO District Fair is the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, owned by Lee LeCaptain of Orlando, Florida; the show features LeCaptain as emcee and includes three lumberjacks who blend humor with athleticism into various demonstrations of logrolling, wood chopping, ax throwing and pole climbing; this evening's grandstand entertainer is country singer Janie Fricke.
Cape Girardeau Wastewater Treatment Plant employees won't have to worry about riding to work in a boat, thanks to a $392,000 Economic Development Administration grant for a street elevation project; the project is designed to elevate LaCruz, Third, Cooper and South Sprigg streets to maintain suitable access for employees, material delivery, sludge removal and emergency vehicles under severe flood conditions.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Gunfire once again shatters this tormented town's fragile peace, wounding one woman; the 20-minute burst of fire comes only hours after Mayor Lee Stenzel and police chief William Petersen had resigned their jobs; the lone reported casualty is a 22-year-old woman living in the all-black Pyramid Courts housing project.
ST. LOUIS -- Meeting with Ozark Air Lines officials here, Cape Girardeau representatives are told Ozark plans a third daily flight between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis; the meeting with Ozark had been sought by the Municipal Airport Board in an effort to bring about better airline service to Cape Girardeau.
The Christmas overseas mailing period to servicemen opened yesterday, there being more than 75 parcels posted here during the day; holiday mailing is expected to be heavy until Oct. 15, when the main period ends.
With the recent transfer of New Lorimier Cemetery to the city, Cape Girardeau now has more than 38 acres in its three city-owned plots; Old Lorimier, with its five acres, is full and is no longer used as a burying place; New Lorimier has 11 acres and Fairmount 22.4 acres.
The Cape Fair opens at Fairground Park; the Rev. C. Moenig and other area farmers bring in their cattle for judging, three big tents being used for the animals; the pig pens are completely filled with the finest lot of hogs ever seen; Byrd Oliver has the only display of sheep, but he has some extra choice ones; a big carnival is having a tough time finding space on the grounds for all of its tents.
Residents of the Red Star and Robertson and Gale additions, lying just outside the north city limits of Cape Girardeau, want a school of their own; there are several hundred children living there, many of them quite small, who must go a long distance to attend Washington School.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
