Out of the past: Sept. 16

1992

During a 50-minute visit to the SEMO District Fair, First Lady Barbara Bush touches briefly on a variety of topics, but it is her personality, sincerity and humor that win over the crowd that greets her; Bush fields questions and comments from nine people in a crowd of mostly senior citizens at the fair's Rest and Relaxation Tent, talks briefly with area media representatives and then goes to the livestock area to present championship ribbons to FHA and 4-H members for cattle.

The second YELL for Newspapers edition sold out yesterday, thanks to some last-minute heroics; the money raised toped last year in Cape Girardeau by more than 60 percent and generated a lot of enthusiasm for literacy in the community.

1967

Bartholomew and Associates, St. Louis firm which has been at work more than a year on a comprehensive plan for Cape Girardeau, has completed the preliminary draft, copies of which are in circulation for study and possible amendment before final adoption; the plan touches on nearly all phases of community life.

In spite of rain, 18,579 persons jam the SEMO District Fair grounds at Arena Park; stock car races are canceled in the afternoon, but the Joie Chitwood Trill Show goes on as planned; bringing the evening to a close is a fireworks display.