Out of the past: Sept. 16

During a 50-minute visit to the SEMO District Fair, First Lady Barbara Bush touches briefly on a variety of topics, but it is her personality, sincerity and humor that win over the crowd that greets her; Bush fields questions and comments from nine people in a crowd of mostly senior citizens at the fair's Rest and Relaxation Tent, talks briefly with area media representatives and then goes to the livestock area to present championship ribbons to FHA and 4-H members for cattle.
The second YELL for Newspapers edition sold out yesterday, thanks to some last-minute heroics; the money raised toped last year in Cape Girardeau by more than 60 percent and generated a lot of enthusiasm for literacy in the community.
Bartholomew and Associates, St. Louis firm which has been at work more than a year on a comprehensive plan for Cape Girardeau, has completed the preliminary draft, copies of which are in circulation for study and possible amendment before final adoption; the plan touches on nearly all phases of community life.
In spite of rain, 18,579 persons jam the SEMO District Fair grounds at Arena Park; stock car races are canceled in the afternoon, but the Joie Chitwood Trill Show goes on as planned; bringing the evening to a close is a fireworks display.
Cape Girardeau County, which has yet to fall down on a task assigned it by the government in the war effort, is far behind its quota of collection in the national metal drive; the campaign is renewed in Cape Girardeau, and this afternoon school officials meet with R.L. Sheets, chairman of this division, to perfect plans for a concerted coverage of the entire community.
Rationing of fuel oil, announced today by the government, brings Cape Girardeau and hundreds of other communities closer to the real meaning of President Roosevelt's recent warning that Americans must face "discomfort or defeat"; but dealers here say there is an adequate supply on hand to take care of the city's heating needs this winter.
The final open-air joint meetings in Courthouse Park were concluded last Sunday; evening worship services resume in the church buildings of the five denominations which had taken part in the union meetings held during the heated season.
A.N. Tinsley leaves for Fort Riley, Kansas, to take up military work; several months ago he volunteered for service in an engineering corps and was examined in St. Louis; he wasn't accepted for the first lot in the officers training camp and had to wait his turn; Tinsley has been manager of the utilities company here for several years and is recognized as one of the leading business men and civic workers in Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
