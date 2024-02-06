Out of the past: Sept. 15

A steady sprinkling of rain wasn't enough to keep enthusiastic onlookers from staying around for the annual SEMO District Fair parade yesterday; the parade wound its way from Capaha Park to Arena Park, where the annual exhibition is underway; activities at the fair include a baby girl contest, tractor pull, circus show and the arrival of livestock.
Motorists on their way to work or school are met by volunteers on street corners in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City raising money for literacy; it's YELL Day; special YELL editions, produced by the Southeast Missourian contain collectible and souvenir sections only available from volunteer hawkers in the morning; one of the edition's features is a 12-page section dedicated to Cardinal slugger Mark McGwire.
The sun is all smiles as it triumphs over the cloudy skies of Friday to help attendance at the SEMO District Fair climb steadily toward the record high mark of 81,412 set in 1968; with 16,955 persons at the fair yesterday, four-day attendance was 52,347; appearing before the grandstand again tonight will be the World Series of Thrills, an auto stunt show.
Bon Appetit restaurant will open Monday at 115 N. Fountain St., in the ground floor of the old Idan-Ha Hotel building; owned by Mora Bidewell, the facility will be managed by Don Speer; the restaurant will feature an attractive French decor, with a bit of the rustic showing through; a basement lounge with bar and food service will be added later.
Featured attraction at the SEMO District Fair this evening will be the Merchants' Treasure Quiz and beauty contest in front of the grandstand; the winner of the contest, chosen from among 12 hopefuls, will be crowned "Miss SEMO District Fair" by Cape Girardeau Mayor Walter H. Ford; admissions are up so far this week, compared to last year's exposition; yesterday, opening day, there were 1,109 persons who paid a total of $626.25 at the gate and to park 238 automobiles.
Late in the afternoon, The Associated Press informed The Missourian that Cairo, Illinois, Mayor Egbert Smith and Alexander County Sheriff Max Bevill have ordered a shutdown of all gambling activities in the city and county, effective immediately.
Picking of the 1923 cotton crop in Southeast Missouri is underway on a small scale, with indications that by the end of next week harvesting will be carried on in practically ever county in this section; wagon loads of the staple are being taken to gins in every county this week; the Cape Girardeau gin drew honors of getting the first load of cotton picked in Southeast Missouri.
For the benefit of fairgoers, the Moose train on the Frisco Railroad, operating between Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, won't leave here until 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week, the three big days of the Cape Fair; management of the fair had asked that the train be held for the benefit of people living in towns along the train route.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
