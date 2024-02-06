Out of the past: Sept. 15

1998

A steady sprinkling of rain wasn't enough to keep enthusiastic onlookers from staying around for the annual SEMO District Fair parade yesterday; the parade wound its way from Capaha Park to Arena Park, where the annual exhibition is underway; activities at the fair include a baby girl contest, tractor pull, circus show and the arrival of livestock.

Motorists on their way to work or school are met by volunteers on street corners in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City raising money for literacy; it's YELL Day; special YELL editions, produced by the Southeast Missourian contain collectible and souvenir sections only available from volunteer hawkers in the morning; one of the edition's features is a 12-page section dedicated to Cardinal slugger Mark McGwire.

1973

The sun is all smiles as it triumphs over the cloudy skies of Friday to help attendance at the SEMO District Fair climb steadily toward the record high mark of 81,412 set in 1968; with 16,955 persons at the fair yesterday, four-day attendance was 52,347; appearing before the grandstand again tonight will be the World Series of Thrills, an auto stunt show.

Bon Appetit restaurant will open Monday at 115 N. Fountain St., in the ground floor of the old Idan-Ha Hotel building; owned by Mora Bidewell, the facility will be managed by Don Speer; the restaurant will feature an attractive French decor, with a bit of the rustic showing through; a basement lounge with bar and food service will be added later.