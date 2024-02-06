Out of the past: Sept. 15

1997

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to take a closer look at the Highway 34 corridor as a possible route for a proposed interstate highway; the state's Highways and Transportation Commission has authorized the agency to do a location and environmental study of Highway 34, between Cape Girardeau and Van Buren.

It doesn't look like a school yet -- it could pass for a warehouse under construction -- but it's certainly bigger than the building the Eagle Ridge Christian School occupies today; it is hoped pupils will be able to move into the building by the beginning of the next semester; the new school is being built at 4210 Route K, a mile west of Interstate 55.

1972

The wheat sales to Red China and the Soviet Union have prompted more talk than action in Cape Girardeau County, but only because nearly all the wheat was already gone and not much action could be taken; in the span of little more than two months, the price available to county farmers for wheat has risen from an average of $1.30 to $1.90 per bush; a few farmers, those with significant amounts of wheat stored, have been able to take advantage of it, but mostly farmers missed the boat by selling too soon.

Cooler temperatures moved into Cape Girardeau overnight, as the weatherman promised sunny skies for a weekend packed with activities at the SEMO District Fair; one of the largest crowds on record attended the fair yesterday, Cape Girardeau Day; rain begins falling at the fairgrounds shortly before noon today, but hundreds of children and their parents are at Arena Park and thousands are expected before this All Counties Day at the fair is over.