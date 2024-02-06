Out of the past: Sept. 15

1946

In the absence of the Rev. Bayard Clark, who is at the National Youth Convention at Philadelphia, David Smith delivers the sermon at the morning service at Christ Episcopal Church; the service is conducted by Adolph Bremerman Jr., scripture is read by Basil Mills, and the closing prayer is by Wayne Mulkey.

COMMERCE, Mo. -- Edward Daily, 73, whose family operated a Mississippi River ferry at Commerce for more than half a century, dies in the morning at the family home here; his father, John Daily, first operated the ferry between here and Illinois, and the two together, in 1888, brought the first steam-powered ferry to this community; before that, the ferry was powered by horses, which walked in a circle to turn the wheel, much like the old-fashioned hay-baling machine; the ferry continued to operate until the traffic bridge opened in Cape Girardeau 18 years ago.

1921

The first concrete work in the construction of the $30,000 Carnegie library here starts in the afternoon by McCarthy Construction Co. of St. Louis; work on the excavating for the lower floor of the building has been going on the past two weeks in preparation for the concrete work; with the statement of the contracting representative here that every effort would be made to have the building ready for occupancy by the first of the year, plans are already underway for the opening of the library and for furnishing it.

Mary Stewart speaks to the young ladies and President Joseph A. Serena talks to the young men of Teachers College at meetings this morning at the college; rules and regulations governing the conduct of the students for the year are discussed.

-- Sharon K. Sanders