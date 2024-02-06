Out of the past: Sept. 15

1995

Talk to a native Cape Girardean about the SEMO District Fair and he'll inevitably say two things: It always rains during fair week and it always turns cooler; this year's event has seen a few sprinkles and one brief downpour, but the weather is drawing people out, not keeping them home; advertising chairman Steve Engles says the first half of fair week was one of the busiest ever; when the fair closed Wednesday night, Engles estimated 52,500 people had visited so far; the attendance record stands at 115,816 in 1984.

The Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Laboratory is looking for a new home because of increased scientific police work and the university's plan to tear down its building on North Henderson Avenue; the lab serves law enforcement agencies in 20 counties of Southeast Missouri, including the Missouri Highway Patrol.

1970

A surprising decrease in enrollment in Cape Girardeau's public schools forces the Board of Education to table plans for a referendum next month on a proposed $1.5 million bond issue to finance construction of a new middle school; the district's enrollment as of yesterday was 5,520, a decrease of 144 from a year ago.

Hundreds of exhibitors and viewers flock to Arena Park for the opening of the 1970 SEMO District Fair; entertaining before the grandstand in the evening will be a garden tractor rodeo, followed by a tractor-pulling contest.