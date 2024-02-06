Out of the past: Sept. 15

Gregory Williams of Cape Girardeau has been named executive director of Regional Commerce and Growth Association; he replaces Walter Wildman, who resigned Sept. 8.
Entertainment at the SEMO District Fair this evening will be country music act Restless Heart; attendance at the 1994 edition of the fair is at a record pace; after three days, more than 31,000 have attended the exposition, an increase of 10% over last year's three-day total; fair board member Pete Poe says total attendance could exceed 90,000 if the pace continues.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Today is the first test of the agreement worked out Saturday between United Front and the city regarding restricted picketing in this strife-torn city; the new agreement allows 18 pickets in the business district, and this morning the black pickets are complying with the agreement.
After a near-record attendance, the SEMO District Fair is being tucked away for another year; when the gates officially closed at 3 Sunday afternoon, the second-highest attendance on record had been set; in its six-day run, 77,487 persons were admitted through the gate, 3,925 below the all-time high set last year.
One of the largest lists of war wounded reported by the War Department, with respect to Southeast Missouri, is made public, including the names of 27 soldiers from the district, two of them from Cape Girardeau; all are listed as having been wounded in action; those from Cape Girardeau are Pvt. Raymond D. Niswonger and Pvt. Finis E. Cook, both serving in the European area.
Millikan Motor Co., 211 Independence St., has taken over the Mack truck agency; the Millikan company, in operation here for 14 years, also is a DeSoto and Plymouth distributor and is a dealer in Packard cars.
Big Elam Vangilder, former Jungle Giant and Capaha baseball pitcher, has joined the St. Louis Browns, and it is believed he will be a regular member of the pitching staff of that club; Vangilder was called in when the Western League finished its season last week.
The Cape Girardeau City Council passes a drastic sanitary ordinance; it states tight or leaching cesspools, septic tanks and privy vaults shall hereafter be permitted to be constructed only in those districts not supplied with sanitary sewers; otherwise, they shall be declared a nuisance, and 12 months will be given in which to remove them.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
