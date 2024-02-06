Out of the past: Sept. 15

1994

Gregory Williams of Cape Girardeau has been named executive director of Regional Commerce and Growth Association; he replaces Walter Wildman, who resigned Sept. 8.

Entertainment at the SEMO District Fair this evening will be country music act Restless Heart; attendance at the 1994 edition of the fair is at a record pace; after three days, more than 31,000 have attended the exposition, an increase of 10% over last year's three-day total; fair board member Pete Poe says total attendance could exceed 90,000 if the pace continues.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- Today is the first test of the agreement worked out Saturday between United Front and the city regarding restricted picketing in this strife-torn city; the new agreement allows 18 pickets in the business district, and this morning the black pickets are complying with the agreement.

After a near-record attendance, the SEMO District Fair is being tucked away for another year; when the gates officially closed at 3 Sunday afternoon, the second-highest attendance on record had been set; in its six-day run, 77,487 persons were admitted through the gate, 3,925 below the all-time high set last year.