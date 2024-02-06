Out of the past: Sept. 15

A special edition of the Southeast Missourian is sold in the morning on street corners in Cape Girardeau and Scott City, raising money to fight illiteracy. Volunteers are hawking papers in the second annual YELL for Newspapers. Money raised will fund the Southeast Missourian's Newspapers In Education program and the Area Wide United Way's special literacy programs.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees yesterday extended their support for a city-funded recreational facility and warned against spending excess tourism funds on too many other projects.
Yesterday -- Cape Girardeau Day -- saw record-shattering crowds at Arena Park for the SEMO District Fair. The overall attendance for the first three days of the exposition jumped to 31,769, a figure surpassing that of all other years. Today is All-Counties Day at the fair. This evening's main attraction will be the ever-popular Joie Chitwood Thrill Show.
A well in Trail of Tears State Park, found by a State College analyst to be contaminated, has been blamed by campers for an outbreak of illness among users of the park. Use of the well has been prohibited.
Preliminary work on the first buildings to be constructed at the Cape Institute of Aeronautics on U.S. 61 for the Army airfield will begin tomorrow. The buildings will be built near the northeast portion of the big field, where they will be accessible to U.S. 61 and will be out of the way of the training planes.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Mrs. Lula Lee Brumley, notified July 31 that her son, Sgt. Paul J. Brumley, 24, was missing in the Philippines after the fall of Corregidor, receives a letter from the War Department stating he is safe and is serving with a bomber squadron, whose location isn't given. She believes, however, he may be in Australia.
The absence of three members of the Cape Girardeau City Council is putting a hardship on the city. Dr. C.E. Schuchert is serving with the Sixth Regiment band. W.H. Medley moved to St. Mary, Missouri, several months ago but claims he is renting a room here, thereby maintaining his residence in the city. Charles Kaess has left Cape Girardeau for a job in Ohio, but his business is here, and he claims this as his home.
The biggest crowd of fair week is jammed into the fairgrounds, the midway densely packed with humanity. Much to the delight of spectators, Walter Brock has his airplane repaired and delivers a flight of beauty in the afternoon.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
