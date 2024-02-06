Out of the past: Sept. 15

1992

A special edition of the Southeast Missourian is sold in the morning on street corners in Cape Girardeau and Scott City, raising money to fight illiteracy. Volunteers are hawking papers in the second annual YELL for Newspapers. Money raised will fund the Southeast Missourian's Newspapers In Education program and the Area Wide United Way's special literacy programs.

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees yesterday extended their support for a city-funded recreational facility and warned against spending excess tourism funds on too many other projects.

1967

Yesterday -- Cape Girardeau Day -- saw record-shattering crowds at Arena Park for the SEMO District Fair. The overall attendance for the first three days of the exposition jumped to 31,769, a figure surpassing that of all other years. Today is All-Counties Day at the fair. This evening's main attraction will be the ever-popular Joie Chitwood Thrill Show.

A well in Trail of Tears State Park, found by a State College analyst to be contaminated, has been blamed by campers for an outbreak of illness among users of the park. Use of the well has been prohibited.